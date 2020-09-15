by Colleen Fleiss on  September 15, 2020 at 1:36 AM Diabetes News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

Protein Architecture Linked to Diabetes
The structure of amylin, a protein fibre was associated with early-onset type 2 diabetes, said the University of Leeds scientists. The findings of the study are published today in the journal Nature Structural and Molecular Biology.

Scientists have visualized the structure of amylin fibrils using the latest electron microscope technology and found intricate protein architecture makes amylin sequences more prone to form amylin aggregates, in which amylin molecules stack up like rungs in a ladder and hold the fibrils together.

Amylin
  • The protein regulates glucose levels.
  • Amylin protein aggregates or clumps together and forms an amyloid fibrils (a fibre-like structure). These aggregates are a hallmark of type 2 diabetes.
  • Amyloid fibrils are associated with other diseases, including Alzheimer's, Parkinson's, and Huntingdon's Disease.
Study


Scientists compared the wild type of amylin fibrils and compared it with S20G, the genetic variants found in people with early-onset type 2 diabetes. The fibrils formed by the wild-type and S20G versions of amylin were different. Wild-type fibrils had two copies of amylin per rung, whereas a form of the S20G fibrils had three amylin fibrils per layer.

The study results suggest:

Fibrils can form templates onto which more copies of amylin can lock. S20G-variant protein aggregates more quickly and is linked to the more rapid onset of type 2 disease.

Neil Ranson, Professor of Structural Molecular Biology and Deputy Director of the Astbury Centre for Structural Molecular Biology at the University of Leeds, co-led the project. He said: "This is a really exciting result because it reveals a mechanism for how ever-larger aggregates might form and that is crucial in understanding the disease process. We know this happens in disease but we have never understood clearly how it happens. Now with these structures we're getting the first glimpse what might be going on."

Sheena Radford FRS, Astbury Professor of Biophysics and Director of the Astbury Centre and co-lead for the study, added: "We know that the S20G protein aggregates more quickly, and this study provides the rationale as to why that might be the case. This is important, not just for understanding amylin - but for understanding many amyloid diseases in which run-away fibril formation occurs. This is just the beginning of the journey to find new ways of combatting amyloid disease and was impossible before the new powerful methods of electron microscopy were developed."

Source: Medindia

Recommended Reading

Type 2 Diabetes
Globalization and changing lifestyles has made diabetes very common in developing countries so much so that India is known as the Diabetes Capital of the World.
READ MORE
Quiz on Diabetes Medications
How much do you know about the medications used to treat diabetes? Here are a few questions you could attempt to test your ...
READ MORE
Diabetes Risk Assessment Calculator
Almost one-third of the people are unaware of the risk factors of diabetes. Find out if you run the risk of diabetes by using Diabetes Risk Assessment calculator.
READ MORE
Immune Cells Dance Together To Cause Type 1 Diabetes
It is a unique dance of immune cells that leads to type 1 diabetes, say Australian researchers.
READ MORE
Diabetes
A comprehensive article on diabetes - both Type 1 and Type 2 diabetes, including : causes, signs, symptoms, diagnosis, treatment, facts and a glossary on diabetes.
READ MORE
Diabetes - Essentials
Diabetes is a metabolic disease caused by insulin deficiency that leads to high blood sugar levels and several associated complications if left untreated.
READ MORE
Diabetes - Self-Monitoring of Blood Glucose (SMBG)
Self-Monitoring Of Blood Glucose (SMBG) is one of the greatest advancements in the management of Diabetes.
READ MORE
Diabetes and Exercise
Regular exercise especially in type II diabetes not only helps reduce the sugar but also reduces the demand for medication by 20% and helps you stay healthy.
READ MORE
Diabetic Diet
The diabetic diet most often recommended is high in dietary fiber (especially soluble fiber) and nutrients, but low in fat (especially saturated fat) and moderate in calories.
READ MORE
Diabetic Retinopathy
The term ‘diabetic retinopathy’ refers to changes in the retina which often occur in people with diabetes.
READ MORE
Insulin Delivery Devices
Insulin delivery devices have evolved drastically since their invention in 1922. They are all aimed to provide insulin to the patients with minimal discomfort.
READ MORE
Stress and the Gender Divide
Stress has become entwined in the current lifestyle of a young working couple and has resulted in the rise in incidence of hypertension, diabetes and psychosomatic illnesses.
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

Nutam (400mg) (Piracetam)

Nutam (400mg) (Piracetam)

Iron Intake Calculator

Iron Intake Calculator

Vent Forte (Theophylline)

Vent Forte (Theophylline)

More News on:

Diabetic RetinopathyDiabetesDiabetic DietDiabetes - EssentialsDiabetes - Self-Monitoring of Blood Glucose (SMBG)Insulin Delivery DevicesDiabetes and ExerciseStress Relief Through Alternative MedicineStress and the Gender DivideSilent Killer Diseases