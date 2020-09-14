by Poojitha Shekar on  September 14, 2020 at 8:13 PM News on IT in Healthcare
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

AI Technology Benefits Diagnosis of Neurological Diseases
Optical coherence tomography [OCT] is affordable, quick and captures incredibly detailed images of the retina. AI technologies have been developed to interpret the OCT images and to detect common eye disorders.

AI tools are going to be further developed and improved by the Octahedron team to capture signs of neurological disease, using the huge amount of OCT scans required.

"The retina at the back of the eye is basically an outpost of the brain and the only part of the central nervous system we can see directly from the outside. We know that in Alzheimer's disease and Parkinson's disease the retina is affected.", explains Anya Hurlbert, professor of visual neuroscience at Newcastle University.


"The aim of the project is to use NHS data to teach computers how to detect early signs of neurological disease via retinal imaging. Ultimately, the project will help to catch those at risk earlier, before other symptoms can develop," added Professor Hurlbert.

Charlotte Allen from Durham, lives with Parkinson's as a patient and carer, and recalled when she first noticed something was wrong: "I went to a friend's wedding reception and all of a sudden, I couldn't dance. I think this study to me is extremely important being able to spot Parkinson's earlier—that is an amazing thing to think about."

The Octahedron project—which involves colleagues from FMS and SAgE in computing, neuroscience, vision science and aging—is part of a wider commitment by the NHS to becoming a world leader in the use of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning and harness the benefits on offer from the technology that range from faster and more personalized diagnosis to potential efficiencies in screening services.

AI is the huge potential for transforming healthcare and freeing up medical professionals' time.

The environment is ripe for AI in health care for advances in technologies. It is believed that a range of technologies at different stages of development, from concepts to first real-world tests to the scaling of AI products to a number of NHS sites to generate further evidence for potential adoption in the NHS. Each product will undergo robust testing and independent evaluation to ensure they are effective, accurate, reasonable and affordable.

Source: Medindia

Recommended Reading

Artificial intelligence in Healthcare
Artificial intelligence (AI) in healthcare is the discipline using data intensive computer based solutions to improve patient care and outcome.
READ MORE
AIDS - Initial Theories and Disease Progression
AIDS was first detected in early 1980s, among gays, Haitians and black Africans. HIV is a descendant of a Simian Immunodeficiency Virus.
READ MORE
AIDS / HIV - Treatment
Encyclopedia section of medindia explains in brief about the treatment for AIDS/HIV
READ MORE
AIDS/HIV
"AIDS is an epidemic disease, a potentially preventable, deadly infection for which there is no cure, no vaccine, and it is not under control." - National Commission on AIDS, 1993.
READ MORE
AIDS/HIV - Clinical Features
Encyclopedia section of medindia gives general info about HIV Clinical Features
READ MORE
AIDS/HIV - Epidemiology
AIDS or HIV is an epidemic disease, a potentially deadly infection that can be prevented with precautions. AIDS/HIV symptoms manifest long after the actual infection occurs.
READ MORE
AIDS/HIV - Health Education
Encyclopedia section of medindia gives general info about AIDS information and health education.
READ MORE
AIDS/HIV - Prevention And Transmission
Encyclopedia section of medindia explains in brief about the prevention for AIDS/HIV
READ MORE
AIDS/HIV - Worldwide distribution and Risk of Transmission
Epidemiologic studies indicate three broad yet distinct geographic patterns of transmission
READ MORE
Oral Health And AIDS
AIDS has taken on massive proportions in modern times. It is estimated that over 15 million people are suffering from the disease and many more are harboring the dreaded Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV).
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

Drug Side Effects Calculator

Drug Side Effects Calculator

Find a Hospital

Find a Hospital

Hearing Loss Calculator

Hearing Loss Calculator

More News on:

Oral Health And AIDSAIDS/HIVAIDS/HIV - EpidemiologyAIDS/HIV - Clinical FeaturesAIDS/HIV - Health EducationAIDS/HIV - Prevention And TransmissionAIDS / HIV - TreatmentAIDS/HIV- Lab Tests and FaqsAIDS - Initial Theories and Disease ProgressionAIDS/HIV - Worldwide distribution and Risk of Transmission