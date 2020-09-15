by Colleen Fleiss on  September 15, 2020 at 2:36 AM Research News
Turmeric Supplement Effective for Osteoarthritris Knee Pain
In patients with knee osteoarthritis, an extract of Curcuma longa (CL), commonly known as turmeric, was found to be more effective than a placebo for reducing knee pain, stated new research published in Annals of Internal Medicine. Turmeric did not affect structural aspects of knee osteoarthritis, such as swelling or cartilage composition assessed using MRI.

Study Details

  • 70 participants with symptomatic knee osteoarthritis and ultrasound evidence of effusion (swelling inside the knee joint) were randomly assigned to receive CL to determine its efficacy for decreasing knee symptoms and joint swelling.
  • Curcuma longa (CL) dosage: Either 2 capsules per day of CL (n = 36) or matched placebo (n = 34) for 12 weeks.
  • Over 12 weeks, pain changes and knee effusion-synovitis volume were assessed by a standardized questionnaire and MRI.
Study Findings


After 12 weeks, patients who took turmeric supplements reported less pain than those in the placebo group with no adverse events. No difference in the structural aspects of knee osteoarthritis between the groups was noted.

What is Osteoarthritis?

Osteoarthritis is one of the commonest joint disorder and occurs as we age due to wear and tear of a joint. Osteoarthritis causes pain, swelling and reduced motion in the affected joints.

Foods for Strong Bones
  • Milk
  • Seeds
  • Sardines
  • Nuts
  • Green leafy vegetables
  • Bananas
Researchers suggest that multicenter trials with larger sample sizes and longer duration of follow-up are needed to assess their findings' the clinical significance.

Source: Medindia

