Turmeric Supplement Effective for Osteoarthritris Knee Pain

‘Turmeric supplement more effective than a placebo for osteoarthritis knee pain. ’

After 12 weeks, patients who took turmeric supplements reported less pain than those in the placebo group with no adverse events. No difference in the structural aspects of knee osteoarthritis between the groups was noted.Osteoarthritis is one of the commonest joint disorder and occurs as we age due to wear and tear of a joint. Osteoarthritis causes pain, swelling and reduced motion in the affected joints.Researchers suggest that multicenter trials with larger sample sizes and longer duration of follow-up are needed to assess their findings' the clinical significance.Source: Medindia