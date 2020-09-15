Improved Glycemic Control Reduces Symptoms in Patients With Chronic Inflammatory Condition

After good glycemic control in 3 patients with polymyalgia rheumatica, a chronic inflammatory condition, symptoms were improved without glucocorticoid administration or an increase in glucocorticoid dosage, stated new study published in Annals of Internal Medicine.



Jikei University School of Medicine, Tokyo, Japan, researchers had described 3 cases where patients with bothersome symptoms of polymyalgia rheumatica did not achieve pain or stiffness relief after months of NSAIDs or steroids treatment. The patients also reported type 2 diabetes condition and poorly controlled glucose levels.



Before starting to treat the patients with glucocorticoid, the researchers adjusted the patients' diabetes regimens. The patients' rheumatica symptoms improved rapidly and dramatically enough that no further treatment was needed.



‘Symptoms and laboratory measures of polymyalgia rheumatica activity in 3 patients improved rapidly after achieving good glycemic control.’

Polymyalgia rheumatica



This condition is characterized by severe pain and stiffness, occurring mostly in the shoulders, upper arms, and pelvis area. It affects the elderly and is treated with glucocorticoid therapy. The study suggests that a randomized controlled trial is warranted.



