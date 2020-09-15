Improved Glycemic Control Reduces Symptoms in Patients With Chronic Inflammatory Condition

Before starting to treat the patients with glucocorticoid, the researchers adjusted the patients' diabetes regimens. The patients' rheumatica symptoms improved rapidly and dramatically enough that no further treatment was needed.
‘Symptoms and laboratory measures of polymyalgia rheumatica activity in 3 patients improved rapidly after achieving good glycemic control.’
Polymyalgia rheumatica
This condition is characterized by severe pain and stiffness, occurring mostly in the shoulders, upper arms, and pelvis area.
It affects the elderly and is treated with glucocorticoid therapy.
The study suggests that a randomized controlled trial is warranted.
Source: Medindia