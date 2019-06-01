medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Diabetes News

Link Between Glycemic Control and Family Support Identified

by Colleen Fleiss on  January 6, 2019 at 5:02 PM Diabetes News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Family support can motivate people with diabetes mellitus to improve self-management behaviors and ultimately their glycemic control.
Link Between Glycemic Control and Family Support Identified
Link Between Glycemic Control and Family Support Identified

In the current issue of Family Medicine and Community Health (Volume 6, Number 4, 2018; DOI: https://doi.org/10.15212/FMCH.2018.0115, Nnenna A. Osuji, Oluwaseun Solomon Ojo, Sunday O. Malomo, Peter T. Sogunle, Ademola O. Egunjobi and Olufisayo O. Odebunmi of the Family Medicine Department, Federal Medical Centre, Abeokuta, Nigeria describe how Nigeria and other sub-Saharan African countries are currently experiencing a rapid increase in the incidence of noncommunicable diseases, especially diabetes mellitus (DM), as a result of increasing urbanization and changing lifestyles.

This underscores the importance of motivation in people with DM. Few studies have looked at the relationship between perceived family support and glycemic control among people with type 2 DM.

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Post-Nasal Drip

Post-Nasal Drip

Daily Calorie Requirements

Daily Calorie Requirements

Find a Doctor

Find a Doctor

Recommended Reading

Type 2 Diabetes

Globalization and changing lifestyles has made diabetes very common in developing countries so much so that India is known as the Diabetes Capital of the World.

Diabetes - Oral Hypoglycemic Agents and Glycemic Control

Glycemic control in type 2 diabetes is achieved with oral diabetic medications. Combination drugs and insulin therapy is sometimes required.

Glycemic Index Calculator

Low GI food helps in managing diabetes and body weight. Check out our GI calculator to chalk out the most appropriate diet plan.

Diabetes Facts and Figures

Diabetes is a disease in which the body does not properly produce insulin or cannot use insulin. Diabetes is also called high blood sugar. Read facts and statistics on diabetes from around the world.

Decoding HbA1c Test for Blood Sugar

The HbA1c assay is the gold-standard measurement of chronic glycemia and measures the amount of glucose that binds to hemoglobin over a period of 3 months

More News on:

Decoding HbA1c Test for Blood Sugar 

What's New on Medindia

Best Nighttime Skincare Routine for You

Healthy Snacks - Quick and Easy Recipes

Losing Fat Aesthetically: Inch Loss and Body Toning
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive