About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
Medindia

Propranolol, a Blood Pressure Medication, Eases Anxiety in Autism

by Colleen Fleiss on Jan 23 2024 11:43 PM

Propranolol, a Blood Pressure Medication, Eases Anxiety in Autism
Propranolol, originally designed for high blood pressure, proves effective in reducing anxiety in children and young adults with autism spectrum disorder. (ASD).
David Beversdorf, a clinician at the Thompson Center, led the study, which involved 69 patients over a three-year span. Compared to a placebo group, the participants who received propranolol showed significantly reduced anxiety levels at their 12-week check-up appointments while receiving the medication. The study also examined if there were significant changes in the individuals' social communication skills, but no significant changes were found.

Propranolol: A Promising Intervention to Alleviate Anxiety in Autism

“The findings show that propranolol could serve as a helpful intervention for reducing anxiety for individuals with autism,” said Beversdorf, who also has appointments in the MU School of Medicine and the MU College of Arts and Science. “This drug has been around since the 1960s and is very inexpensive. Up until now, we haven’t had any known drugs that target psychiatric issues specifically for individuals with autism, so these results are very promising and can support future research.”

10 Sure-Shot Ways to Overcome Fear and Anxiety
10 Sure-Shot Ways to Overcome Fear and Anxiety
Learn how to fight fear and anxiety in life naturally. These 10 sure-shot ways will help you cope with fear and get rid of feelings of anxiety.
As a practicing clinician, Beversdorf has seen firsthand the positive benefits propranolol can have in improving the overall quality of life for some patients with ASD and their families.

“As researchers, we try our best to improve the lives of our patients, and it feels rewarding to help out,” said Beversdorf, who is a professor of radiology, neurology and psychological sciences as well as the William and Nancy Thompson Endowed Chair in Radiology. "I went into the field of neurology knowing I wanted to try to find new treatment options and interventions to benefit people with autism.”

“Randomized controlled trial of propranolol on social communication and anxiety in children and young adults with autism spectrum disorder,” was recently published in Psychopharmacology. Funding was provided by the United States Department of Defense Congressionally Directed Medical Research Program.

Quiz on Autism
Quiz on Autism
Introduction Autism spectrum disorder is a complex genetic disorder that impairs social, behavioral, and communication functions in humans. Autistic people may act, communicate, interact, and learn differently than most other people. ASD ...
Source-Eurekalert
Anxiety Screening Test
Anxiety Screening Test
Are you anxious to know your anxiety level? Use Medindia’s Anxiety Screening Test, a simple online screening test for anxiety symptoms.
Easy Ways to Beat Anxiety and Stress
Easy Ways to Beat Anxiety and Stress
Valuable tips to keep yourself cool in adverse situations

Recommended Readings
Latest Drug News
View All
Advertisement

open close
ASK A DOCTOR ONLINE
X