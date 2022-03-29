Promising Efficacy Against Treatment-resistant Depression

Patients with treatment-resistant depression may benefit from improved symptoms through pharmacogenetic testing as per a study at the Centre for Addiction and Mental Health, published in the journal Translational Psychiatry.
The 52-week double-blind study is the first of its kind in Canada that involved 276 patients who had been previously diagnosed with treatment-resistant depression.
"Remission, or full recovery from symptoms, is one of the most challenging endpoints to achieve when treating major depressive disorder . The findings from this study contribute the first randomized, controlled data in Canada to the growing body of evidence of the clinical value of combined multi-gene pharmacogenetic testing," says senior author Dr. James Kennedy, Head of the Tanenbaum Centre for Pharmacogenetics at the Campbell Family Mental Health Research Institute at CAMH.
