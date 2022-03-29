Brain’s Neuronal Network Behind Dravet Syndrome

Critical therapeutic target for Dravet syndrome — a neurodevelopmental disorder has been discovered by scientists at the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia (CHOP), published in the journal Cell Reports. Dravet syndrome is a form of genetic epilepsy that is characterized by seizures that begin in the first year of life, along with differences in childhood development and features of autism spectrum disorder.

‘Essentially critical cell subtype in the brain’s neuronal network is found to contribute to chronic symptoms in the neurodevelopmental disorder —Dravet syndrome.’

The study shows that SCN1A may be a viable therapeutic target for Dravet syndrome patients. Hence, further work in this area may help translate this research into direct human applications.



Source: Medindia

Advertisement

says Ethan Goldberg, MD, PhD, a pediatric neurologist and Director of the Epilepsy Neurogenetics Initiative (ENGIN) at CHOP and lead author of the study.