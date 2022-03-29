About My Health Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
 Explore Healthy Living News Health A-Z Calculators Articles Drugs Directories Education More
Advertisement

Accurate and Faster Sensor to Detect COVID-19

by Karishma Abhishek on March 29, 2022 at 11:59 PM
Font : A-A+

Accurate and Faster Sensor to Detect COVID-19

Accuracy of PCR testing and speed of rapid antigen tests have been combined to design a new sensor that helps detect COVID-19 by scientists at Johns Hopkins University, published in the journal Nano Letters.

This discovery may help revolutionize virus testing by adding accuracy and speed to a process that frustrated many during the pandemic.

Advertisement


"The technique is as simple as putting a drop of saliva on our device and getting a negative or a positive result. The key novelty is that this is a label-free technique, which means no additional chemical modifications like molecular labeling or antibody functionalization are required. This means the sensor could eventually be used in wearable devices," says Ishan Barman, an associate professor of mechanical engineering, who along with David Gracias, a professor of chemical and biomolecular engineering, are senior authors of the study.

The sensor had demonstrated 92% accuracy at detecting SARS-COV-2 in saliva samples - comparable to that of PCR tests.

"Our platform goes beyond the current COVID-19 pandemic. We can use this for broad testing against different viruses, for instance, to differentiate between SARS-CoV-2 and H1N1, and even variants. This is a major issue that can't be readily addressed by current rapid tests," says, Barman.

Source: Medindia
Advertisement

Advertisement
News A-Z
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
News Resource
Advertisement
News Category
Sign up for Wellness Consult a Doctor Sign up for Selfcare
What's New on Medindia
Does Fathers' Diabetes Increase the Risk of Birth Defects on Babies?
Does Fathers' Diabetes Increase the Risk of Birth Defects on Babies?
Purple Day for Epilepsy 2022 — Together Spread Awareness
Purple Day for Epilepsy 2022 — Together Spread Awareness
Can Genes Predict Type 1 Diabetes?—Here's What Experts Say
Can Genes Predict Type 1 Diabetes?—Here's What Experts Say
View all

Medindia Newsletters Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!
Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

More News on:
Neck Cracking Coronavirus Indian Namaste the Preferred Greeting over Conventional Handshake COVID in Children COVID Vaccination for Pregnant Women COVID-19 Vaccine: Myths and Facts Mental Health during COVID-19: Top Tips to Manage COVID Anxiety, Depression How to Find Joy and Hope during COVID Times 

Recommended Reading
Fewer Stroke Cases Reported During First COVID-19 Wave
Fewer Stroke Cases Reported During First COVID-19 Wave
Alberta sees increase in out-of-hospital stroke deaths in COVID-19 Waves 2 and 3....
COVID-19 Symptoms may Differ With Virus Variant
COVID-19 Symptoms may Differ With Virus Variant
Different long COVID-19 symptoms may arise as a result of infection with different SARS-CoV-2 ......
Saliva may Reveal Potential Immune Markers of COVID-19
Saliva may Reveal Potential Immune Markers of COVID-19
Saliva is found to play a potential role in COVID-19 pathogenesis as several immune mediators ......
Coronavirus
Coronavirus
Coronaviruses infect animals, humans, and birds. Human coronaviruses, such as SARS, MERS, and 2019-n...
COVID in Children
COVID in Children
Covid-19 virus has affected many children during the second wave. Many factors play a role in COVID ...
COVID Vaccination for Pregnant Women
COVID Vaccination for Pregnant Women
The Indian Government has approved Covid-19 vaccination of pregnant women, who are to be counselled ...
COVID-19 Vaccine: Myths and Facts
COVID-19 Vaccine: Myths and Facts
Debunking several misconceptions or myths that have surfaced regarding covid vaccination is importan...
How to Find Joy and Hope during COVID Times
How to Find Joy and Hope during COVID Times
Covid-19 has affected many physically, mentally and emotionally. Finding ways to maintain well-being...
Indian Namaste the Preferred Greeting over Conventional Handshake
Indian Namaste the Preferred Greeting over Conventional Handshake
COVID-19 pandemic is causing changes in how we greet each other. The traditional Indian way of greet...
Mental Health during COVID-19: Top Tips to Manage COVID Anxiety, Depression
Mental Health during COVID-19: Top Tips to Manage COVID Anxiety, Depression
Coping with mental health during COVID-19 is the need of the hour. The article highlights top tips t...
Neck Cracking
Neck Cracking
Neck cracking or neck popping is caused by quick movements to loosen the ligaments and joints of the...

Most Popular on Medindia

Noscaphene (Noscapine) Find a Hospital Indian Medical Journals Color Blindness Calculator Vent Forte (Theophylline) Sinopril (2mg) (Lacidipine) Loram (2 mg) (Lorazepam) Accident and Trauma Care How to Reduce School Bag Weight - Simple Tips Hearing Loss Calculator

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment. Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use

© All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2022

RapidSSLThis website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verifyThis site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information: verify here.

This site uses cookies to deliver our services. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use
OK, I agree No, give me more info Close
open close
CONSULT A DOCTOR
I have read and I do accept terms of use - Telemedicine

Advantage Medindia: FREE subscription for 'Personalised Health & Wellness website with consultation' (Value Rs.300/-)