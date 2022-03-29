Accurate and Faster Sensor to Detect COVID-19

Accuracy of PCR testing and speed of rapid antigen tests have been combined to design a new sensor that helps detect COVID-19 by scientists at Johns Hopkins University, published in the journal Nano Letters.
This discovery may help revolutionize virus testing by adding accuracy and speed to a process that frustrated many during the pandemic.
"The technique is as simple as putting a drop of saliva on our device and getting a negative or a positive result. The key novelty is that this is a label-free technique, which means no additional chemical modifications like molecular labeling or antibody functionalization are required. This means the sensor could eventually be used in wearable devices," says Ishan Barman, an associate professor of mechanical engineering, who along with David Gracias, a professor of chemical and biomolecular engineering, are senior authors of the study.
"Our platform goes beyond the current COVID-19 pandemic. We can use this for broad testing against different viruses, for instance, to differentiate between SARS-CoV-2 and H1N1, and even variants. This is a major issue that can't be readily addressed by current rapid tests," says, Barman.
Source: Medindia