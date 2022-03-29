Accurate and Faster Sensor to Detect COVID-19

Accuracy of PCR testing and speed of rapid antigen tests have been combined to design a new sensor that helps detect COVID-19 by scientists at Johns Hopkins University, published in the journal Nano Letters. This discovery may help revolutionize virus testing by adding accuracy and speed to a process that frustrated many during the pandemic.

The sensor had demonstrated 92% accuracy at detecting SARS-COV-2 in saliva samples - comparable to that of PCR tests.



"Our platform goes beyond the current COVID-19 pandemic. We can use this for broad testing against different viruses, for instance, to differentiate between SARS-CoV-2 and H1N1, and even variants. This is a major issue that can't be readily addressed by current rapid tests," says, Barman.



says Ishan Barman, an associate professor of mechanical engineering, who along with David Gracias, a professor of chemical and biomolecular engineering, are senior authors of the study.