About My Health Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
 Explore Healthy Living News Health A-Z Calculators Articles Drugs Directories Education More
Advertisement

Depression After a Heart Attack Boosts Stroke Risk

by Colleen Fleiss on March 27, 2022 at 10:50 PM
Font : A-A+

Depression After a Heart Attack Boosts Stroke Risk

Individuals who had depression following a heart attack were about 50% more likely to suffer a stroke, according to a study presented at the American College of Cardiology's 71st Annual Scientific Session.

The study analyzed health records of nearly half a million U.S. patients post-heart attack, making it one of the largest ever to examine the relationship between depression and heart disease. Researchers found a stark difference in stroke rates between patients with and without depression who otherwise had similar health and demographic backgrounds.

Advertisement


"The only difference between these two cohorts is that one has depression," said Frank H. Annie, PhD, research scientist in the Department of Cardiology at Charleston Area Medical Center in Charleston, West Virginia and the study's lead author. "There could be a multitude of depression-related factors that are leading to these outcomes. What we're seeing in this data is very troubling, and we need to dig deeper to understand the causes and effects."

The researchers used the Trinetx database to analyze the health records of 495,386 patients who suffered a heart attack between 2015-2021. Trinetx pools electronic medical record data from 58 health care systems across the U.S. into a single, cloud-based service where researchers can analyze multiple sources of data while protecting patient privacy and security. About 51,000 patients (10.5%) in total had a diagnosis of depression after their heart attack. Of those patients, about 1 in 6 had been diagnosed with a mental health disorder before their heart attack, while the others were first diagnosed with depression after their heart attack.
Advertisement

For the study, Annie and colleagues compared the 51,000 patients with depression to a group of other heart attack survivors in the same data set who were well-matched in terms of other characteristics but did not have depression. They found 12% of those with depression and 8.3% of those without depression subsequently suffered a stroke - a nearly 50% difference in stroke risk.

Annie said multiple factors could account for the difference. For example, having depression may interfere with a person's ability to attend medical appointments and keep up with their medications. Depression can also interfere with sleep and concentration, making it challenging to exercise regularly and maintain a heart-healthy diet.

In this study, Annie said men were more likely to have depression than women. Those with depression also tended to have higher rates of hypertension, coronary artery disease, diabetes, heart failure and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, as well as higher body mass index and a history of smoking. However, the link between depression and subsequent stroke remained significant even after accounting for these variables.

Previous studies have pointed to connections between depression and heart disease. While the exact cause and effect involved in this relationship remains unclear, Annie said there is mounting evidence that getting treatment for depression can help improve outcomes in those with heart disease. In this study, only 7% of the patients with depression had used antidepressants.

"A multidisciplinary approach is required," Annie said. "Based on these data, if there's someone who has a history of heart disease and depression, I would advocate for devoting special attention within the health care system to making sure that these individuals are making their appointments and that they're seeing the right providers within the health system."

Researchers said further studies are needed to understand how depression and other factors may affect a person's heart health and risk of stroke or other forms of heart disease.

"We do answer a few questions, but we're raising a lot more," Annie said.

Source: Eurekalert
Advertisement

Advertisement
News A-Z
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
News Resource
Advertisement
News Category
Sign up for Wellness Consult a Doctor Sign up for Selfcare
What's New on Medindia
Purple Day for Epilepsy 2022 — Together Spread Awareness
Purple Day for Epilepsy 2022 — Together Spread Awareness
Can Genes Predict Type 1 Diabetes?—Here's What Experts Say
Can Genes Predict Type 1 Diabetes?—Here's What Experts Say
Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month 2022 — Encourage Early Screening
Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month 2022 — Encourage Early Screening
View all

Medindia Newsletters Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!
Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

More News on:
Chest Pain Adolescence Depression Depression Bell´s Palsy Cardiac Catheterization Heart Attack Diet Lifestyle and Heart Disease Coronary Artery Bypass Grafting Mitral Valve Stenosis And Mitral Valve Replacement Congenital Heart Disease 

Recommended Reading
Depression Symptom Evaluation
Depression Symptom Evaluation
Depression occurs due to alterations in the levels of neurotransmitters in the brain. ...
Calculate Your Lifetime Risk of Heart Attack
Calculate Your Lifetime Risk of Heart Attack
Heart Risk Calculator assesses the lifetime risk for a heart attack and helps in making the right .....
Quiz on Stroke
Quiz on Stroke
Stroke is the third leading cause of death world over. Besides, it also disables the affected ......
Foods to Beat Depression
Foods to Beat Depression
Depression can be a severe mental health problem that can lead to other health issues. Find top ......
Cardiac Catheterization
Cardiac Catheterization
Cardiac catheterization is a radiological procedure for both diagnosis and treatment of heart condit...
Chest Pain
Chest Pain
Ask any one who has experienced intense chest pain and they will vouch for the fact that it was the ...
Congenital Heart Disease
Congenital Heart Disease
Heart diseases that are present at birth are called “ Congenital heart diseases”....
Coronary Artery Bypass Grafting
Coronary Artery Bypass Grafting
Coronary artery bypass grafting (CABG) or heart bypass surgery is an open heart surgery to relieve t...
Depression
Depression
Depression is one of the most common mental disorders affecting approximately 340 million people in ...
Heart Attack
Heart Attack
Heart attack is the death of the heart muscle due to loss of blood supply. Heart disease is the lead...
Mitral Valve Stenosis And Mitral Valve Replacement
Mitral Valve Stenosis And Mitral Valve Replacement
Mitral valve replacement is a surgical heart procedure to correct either the narrowing (stenosis) or...

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment. Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use

© All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2022

RapidSSLThis website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verifyThis site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information: verify here.

This site uses cookies to deliver our services. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use
OK, I agree No, give me more info Close
open close
CONSULT A DOCTOR
I have read and I do accept terms of use - Telemedicine

Advantage Medindia: FREE subscription for 'Personalised Health & Wellness website with consultation' (Value Rs.300/-)