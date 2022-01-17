About My Health Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
 Explore Healthy Living News Health A-Z Calculators Articles Drugs Directories Education More
Advertisement

Private Insurance Plans Must Cover the Full Colorectal Cancer Screening Continuum: Study

by Colleen Fleiss on January 17, 2022 at 4:22 PM
Font : A-A+

Private Insurance Plans Must Cover the Full Colorectal Cancer Screening Continuum: Study

A guidance requiring private insurers to cover colonoscopy when needed as a follow-up to a non-invasive colorectal cancer screening test has been issued by the Biden Administration.

This will prevent patients from receiving surprise bills for a colonoscopy when they receive a positive result from a stool-based test.

Advertisement


Representatives of AGA, American Cancer Society, American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network and Fight CRC worked together to urge the Administration to make this change, including last fall meeting with regulators from the U.S. Departments of Labor, Health and Human Services, and Treasury, (which together regulate private insurance plans under the Affordable Care Act) to request they provide direction to private health plans. We applaud the Administration for supporting coverage of the full colorectal cancer screening continuum, which will improve access to life-saving screening.

"Now patients can choose the best colorectal cancer screening test for them without fear of a surprise bill. Patients have full coverage of the full screening continuum—from an initial stool or endoscopic test to a follow-up colonoscopy. Now that the financial barriers have been eliminated, we can focus on increasing screening so we can prevent cancer deaths," says John Inadomi, MD, president of the AGA.
Advertisement

The coverage guidance expands on the requirement that plans start providing the screening benefit to patients age 45+ for plan or policy years beginning on or after May 31, 2022. For health insurance plans that have already been implemented, patients need to check with their insurance provider as they may not include this coverage until next year.

"Ensuring individuals have access to this lifesaving screening will significantly reduce suffering and death from this disease," said Lisa Lacasse, president of the American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network (ACS CAN). "This year alone, the American Cancer Society estimates more than 150,000 individuals will be diagnosed with colorectal cancer and more than 52,000 will die from the disease. But colorectal cancer is preventable when pre-cancerous polyps are found and removed through a colonoscopy. The announcement from the Tri-Agencies clarifying all private insurance plans must fully cover colonoscopies after a positive non-invasive stool test will save lives from colon cancer. ACS CAN will work to expand this coverage to traditional Medicare and Medicaid beneficiaries to help ensure all individuals who need a colonoscopy are able to access one."

"Non-invasive colorectal cancer screening tests are an important tool in the fight against colorectal cancer, particularly in light of challenges patients have faced due to COVID-19, and as we expand our efforts to reach medically underserved communities," says Anjee Davis, MPPA, president of Fight Colorectal Cancer." This guidance will help ensure that patients can choose the test that is best for them without worrying about out-of-pocket costs. Ultimately this will save lives and support early detection of colorectal cancer."

Colorectal cancer remains the second leading cancer killer in the United States despite the availability of preventive screening options. In 2018, just 68.8% of those eligible were screened for colorectal cancer. The challenge of getting people screened was exacerbated in 2020, when it is estimated that colorectal cancer screening declined by 86% during the first few months of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Source: Eurekalert
Advertisement
<< Seasonal Foods are 'Good' for Health

Advertisement
News A-Z
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
News Resource
Advertisement
News Category
Sign up for Wellness Consult a Doctor Sign up for Selfcare
What's New on Medindia
Black Pepper as Preventive Measure Against Omicron
Black Pepper as Preventive Measure Against Omicron
FODMAP Diet: A Beginner's Guide
FODMAP Diet: A Beginner's Guide
Smallpox
Smallpox
View all

Medindia Newsletters Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!
Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

More News on:
Cancer and Homeopathy Star Health and Allied Insurance ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Limited Health Insurance - Ombudsman Colo-rectal cancer - Management Colorectal Cancer Health Insurance - Basics New India Assurance Policies Cancer Facts Cancer 

Recommended Reading
Health Insurance Plan
Health Insurance Plan
With a health insurance policy you and your family can rest assured!...
Quiz on Health Insurance
Quiz on Health Insurance
This Quiz is to test your knowledge on health insurance in the U.S, there is so much activity ......
Public Health Insurance to Cover Dental Care
Public Health Insurance to Cover Dental Care
A new research uncovered the dental care provider growth in low-income and high-population counties ...
Colo-rectal cancer - Management
Colo-rectal cancer - Management
Treatment for Colorectal Cancers may involve surgery,chemotherapy, radiation therapy or biological ....
Colo-rectal cancer - Management
Colo-rectal cancer - Management
Treatment for Colorectal Cancers may involve surgery,chemotherapy, radiation therapy or biological t...
Health Insurance - Basics
Health Insurance - Basics
Health insurance guarantees payments to a person in the event of sickness or injury.and works as pr...
Health Insurance - Ombudsman
Health Insurance - Ombudsman
Insurance Ombudsman institutions work for the purpose of quick disposal of the grievances of the ins...
ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Limited
ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Limited
Major health care plans from the ICICI Lombard include complete health insurance ihealth plan, perso...
New India Assurance Policies
New India Assurance Policies
The existing Mediclaim and Health Plus Medical expenses policies have been discontinued and Mediclai...
Star Health and Allied Insurance
Star Health and Allied Insurance
Star Health & Allied Insurance offers a convenient insurance for the corporate people when they tra...

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment. Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use

© All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2022

RapidSSLThis website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verifyThis site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information: verify here.

This site uses cookies to deliver our services. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use
OK, I agree No, give me more info Close