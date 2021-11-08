Public Health Insurance to Cover Dental Care

‘The Medicaid expansion of dental care achieved one of the goals of public health services.’

Using a universal database of all dentists in America from 2006 to 2013, researchers found thatThe increase was larger in counties where the expansions generated greater financial incentives for dentists. The study also revealed that the increase in dentist supply was primarily driven by those in private practice.The financial incentives of expanded coverage encourage the private health care sector to provide services to low-income populations rather than relying on community health centers or public clinics.Future research in this area will expand this line of research into the impact of Medicaid expansion on physicians and where they locate their practice.Source: Medindia