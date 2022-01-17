About My Health Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
 Explore Healthy Living News Health A-Z Calculators Articles Drugs Directories Education More
Advertisement

Seasonal Foods are 'Good' for Health

by Hannah Joy on January 17, 2022 at 4:10 PM
Font : A-A+

Seasonal Foods are 'Good' for Health

Seasonal foods are the trend now. Include seasonal fruits and vegetables in your daily diet, as they are filled with the nutrients.

To meet our dietary needs, nutritionists throughout the country have begun looking at substances accessible in India. They're looking at ancient wisdom and seasonal local possibilities, which is unsurprising. These solutions are not only environmentally friendly, but they also help the local economy!

Advertisement


"Each season offers an array of gorgeous fresh vegetables, each rich in nutrients, antioxidants, and phytonutrients in their own way," explains Dr. Rajyalakshmi Devi of Lovlife Hospital. Furthermore, the climate provided by each season makes seasonal produce easily edible and absorbable by our bodies."

It's crucial to note, however, that these indigenous fruits and vegetables are sprayed with pesticides to prevent insects and pests from spoiling them.
Advertisement

"Always choose seasonal fruits and vegetables as they are filled with the nutrients needed to aid you during that time," says Chef Kunal Kapur, who promotes eating seasonal cuisine. However, keep in mind that these pass through numerous hands, potentially transferring germs.

So wash your food with a natural action fruit and vegetable wash like Nimwash, which removes chemicals and pathogens while ensuring that it is safe to eat."

Further, he also shares his expertise on the various benefits of consuming seasonal food:

Seasonal food offers high nutritional value - Fruits and vegetables that naturally ripen taste better, are fresh and offer the highest amount of nutrients as compared to those that are preserved.

Seasonal food is cheaper - Crops produced seasonally are cost effective since farmers invest and harvest them in bulk. Sourcing of local stock also reduces the cost of logistics drastically.

Seasonal food is ecological - Eating seasonal food decreases the demand of out-of-season produce, increases the consumption of local farming and more importantly lessens the time for refrigeration, decreases the cost involved in transportation and irrigation of the crops.

Seasonal food tastes better - Since the food produced in a particular season is fresh, it tastes better, sweeter and is perfectly ripened. When fruits and vegetables are harvested at the right time, it will be more flavorful.



Source: IANS
Advertisement
<< Tamil Nadu Revises Covid-19 Rules
Private Insurance Plans Must Cover the Full Colorectal Cance... >>

Advertisement
News A-Z
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
News Resource
Advertisement
News Category
Sign up for Wellness Consult a Doctor Sign up for Selfcare
What's New on Medindia
Black Pepper as Preventive Measure Against Omicron
Black Pepper as Preventive Measure Against Omicron
FODMAP Diet: A Beginner's Guide
FODMAP Diet: A Beginner's Guide
Smallpox
Smallpox
View all

Medindia Newsletters Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!
Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

More News on:
Why Do We Eat - Nutrition Facts Diet Lifestyle and Heart Disease Label Lingo on Food Items: Decoded Tips for Healthy Fasting During Ramadhan Health Insurance - India 

Recommended Reading
Ten Fruits for Diabetics
Ten Fruits for Diabetics
Eating fruits is one of the most satisfying ways to tackle sweet-tooth cravings while meeting your ....
Fruits and Vegetables Promote Longevity
Fruits and Vegetables Promote Longevity
Intake of five servings of fruits and vegetables per day promotes longevity or long life, reveals a ...
Feeling Stressed? Have Some Fruits and Vegetables
Feeling Stressed? Have Some Fruits and Vegetables
Dietary intake of fruits and vegetables in greater amount reduces the stress levels and promotes ......
Basis for New Anti-Cancer Drugs Found in Fruits and Vegetables
Basis for New Anti-Cancer Drugs Found in Fruits and Vegetables
Nine dietary scaffolds found in non-starchy plants like broccoli, cabbage, spinach, kale, ......
Health Insurance - India
Health Insurance - India
Health insurance has emerged as one of the fastest growing segments in the non-life insurance indust...
Label Lingo on Food Items: Decoded
Label Lingo on Food Items: Decoded
Read on to become a “pro” in “label reading” and don’t get tricked by fancy promotions of food produ...
Tips for Healthy Fasting During Ramadhan
Tips for Healthy Fasting During Ramadhan
Ramadhan calls for a change in your food habits, and to help you glide through it easily, here we’ve...
Why Do We Eat - Nutrition Facts
Why Do We Eat - Nutrition Facts
The importance of eating food and the physiological, psychological and social functions of food....

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment. Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use

© All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2022

RapidSSLThis website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verifyThis site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information: verify here.

This site uses cookies to deliver our services. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use
OK, I agree No, give me more info Close