medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Mental Health News

Prison Employees Experience High Rates of PTSD

by Colleen Fleiss on  July 16, 2018 at 12:23 AM Mental Health News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Prison employees face same rates of post traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) as war veterans, found new study from a Washington State University College of Nursing researcher.
Prison Employees Experience High Rates of PTSD
Prison Employees Experience High Rates of PTSD

Working conditions in a prison can include regular exposure to violence and trauma, and threats of harm to the workers and their families. Previous studies have shown that prison workers have some of the highest rates of mental illness, sleep disorders and physical health issues of all U.S. workers. But the rate of PTSD among prison workers isn't well understood.

The new study, "Prison employment and post-traumatic stress disorder: Risk and protective factors," was conducted by lead investigator Lois James, Ph.D., assistant professor at the WSU College of Nursing, and co-investigator Natalie Todak, assistant professor at the University of Alabama at Birmingham.

It recently was published in the American Journal of Industrial Medicine and excerpted in Force Science News.

"Prison employees can face some of the toughest working conditions of U.S. workers," said James, "yet limited evidence exists on the specific risk and protective factors to inform targeted interventions."

Among the study's findings:

Almost half have witnessed co-workers being seriously injured by inmates.

More than half have seen an inmate die or have encountered an inmate who recently died.

The vast majority have dealt with inmates who were recently beaten and/or sexually assaulted.

PTSD rates were higher among women, black employees, and employees with more than 10 years of experience. PTSD scores, using criteria from the Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders, didn't differ based on where the employee worked, such as a minimum versus maximum security facility.

James and Todak note that the research included a small sample of 355 employees of one labor union at the Washington State Department of Corrections, and recommended further study of the issue.

Still, they said their findings suggest the corrections profession could benefit from specific training to promote resilience. They also said issues common to nearly every workplace also can protect prison employees from PTSD, such as having good relationships with supervisors and coworkers, and liking their work assignments.

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Fongitar (Zinc Pyrithionone)

Fongitar (Zinc Pyrithionone)

Gallstones - Treatment

Gallstones - Treatment

Loram (2 mg) (Lorazepam)

Loram (2 mg) (Lorazepam)

Nutam (400mg) (Piracetam)

Nutam (400mg) (Piracetam)

Diaphragmatic Hernia

Diaphragmatic Hernia

The Essence of Yoga

The Essence of Yoga

Related Links

Post Traumatic Stress Disorder

Post Traumatic Stress Disorder

Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD), is a mental condition triggered by a traumatic event. PTSD treatment includes pyschotherapy, behavior therapy and medications.

Quiz on Post Traumatic Stress Disorder

Quiz on Post Traumatic Stress Disorder

People with PTSD find it difficult to communicate. Take this quiz on Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder to understand the condition and help you deal with it ...

PTSD: Sixteen Percent of Burn Patients Test Positive

PTSD: Sixteen Percent of Burn Patients Test Positive

A significant group of burn patients with elevated symptoms of post traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) may benefit from further mental health assessment and intervention.

Identifying PTSD Could be Affected Under Proposed Changes to Global Diagnostic Tool, Reveals Study

Identifying PTSD Could be Affected Under Proposed Changes to Global Diagnostic Tool, Reveals Study

Changes in the upcoming 11th edition of the International Classification of Diseases (ICD) could lead to a reduction in diagnosis of moderate - and more easily treatable -- PTSD by as much as 57%.

What you need to Know About Workplace Employee Wellness Programs & Corporate Wellness Portals

What you need to Know About Workplace Employee Wellness Programs & Corporate Wellness Portals

Corporate and Workplace Employee wellness programs are designed to improve health of employees, improve morale and make them more productive.

More News on:

Post Traumatic Stress Disorder What you need to Know About Workplace Employee Wellness Programs & Corporate Wellness Portals 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Test Your Knowledge on Menstruation

Test Your Knowledge on Menstruation

Menstruation or period is the discharge of blood and mucus called menses from the uterus via the ...

 Chronic Dieting - Is it an Eating Disorder?

Chronic Dieting - Is it an Eating Disorder?

Chronic dieting is associated with eating disorders that mainly include unhealthy eating practices ...

 Can Drugs Affect Thyroid Function?

Can Drugs Affect Thyroid Function?

Some medications affect the normal function of thyroid gland leading to thyroid function disorders ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive

Loading...