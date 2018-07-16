medindia
Concussion Tied to Anxiety in Athletes With ADHD

by Colleen Fleiss on  July 16, 2018 at 12:31 AM Research News
Concussions are more likely to cause depression, anxiety in athletes who have attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), revealed study presented at the American Academy of Neurology's Sports Concussion Conference in Indianapolis. ADHD is a brain disorder that affects attention and behavior.
"These findings suggest that ADHD and concussion may have a cumulative effect on anxiety and depression beyond that of either ADHD or concussion alone," said study author Robert Davis Moore, MS, PhD, of the University of South Carolina in Columbia.

The study involved 979 NCAA Division I college athletes at the University of South Carolina. Information on ADHD diagnosis and any history of concussion was gathered, along with the athletes' scores on questionnaires measuring anxiety and depression before the start of athletes' sporting seasons.

Athletes were divided into four groups: those with ADHD who also had experienced concussion; those with ADHD who had not experienced a concussion; those with concussion and no ADHD; and those with neither a history of concussion nor ADHD.

The researchers found that athletes with both ADHD and concussion had significantly higher scores on the tests for anxiety and depression than any of the other groups. Moore noted that athletes with a history of concussion were evaluated six or more months after the injury, indicating that the differences lasted longer than what might be expected in the weeks after the concussion.

Athletes with ADHD but no history of concussion did not show increased anxiety or depression.

The anxiety test asks people how often they agree with statements such as "I am tense; I am worried" and "I worry too much over something that really doesn't matter," with answers ranging from "Almost never" to "Almost always." Scores range from 20 to 80. The athletes with both concussion and ADHD had average scores of 42 on the test, compared to an average score of 33 for the other three groups. The depression test asks how often during the past week people have agreed with statements such as "I did not feel like eating; my appetite was poor" and "I felt that everything I did was an effort," with answers ranging from "Rarely or none of the time (less than 1 day)" to "Most or all of the time (5-7 days)." Scores range from zero to 60, with scores of 16 or higher indicating that a person may be at risk for clinical depression. The athletes with both concussion and ADHD had average scores of 26, compared to an average score of 16 for the other three groups.

A limitation of the study is that it is cross-sectional, which means it looks at one point in time and does not show cause and effect. Moore said additional research is needed with multiple tests both before and after any concussions occur.

Source: Eurekalert

Related Links

Test your Knowledge on Concussion

Test your Knowledge on Concussion

Concussion is a type of traumatic brain injury that often affects athletes taking part in high-risk contact sports like football and boxing. It can sometimes result in a premature end to the sporting career of budding athletes. Clear some of your ...

Adult Attention-Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD)

Adult Attention-Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD)

Adult attention-deficit hyperactive disorder (ADHD) is a mental health condition in adults seen as hyperactivity, impulsiveness and reduced attention. ADHD impairs social, academic, neuropsychological and occupational behavior.

Foods to Beat Depression

Foods to Beat Depression

Depression can be a severe mental health problem that can lead to other health issues. Find top foods that can help fight depression.

Anxiety Screening Test

Anxiety Screening Test

Are you anxious to know your anxiety level? Use Medindia's Anxiety Screening Test, a simple online screening test for anxiety symptoms.

Agoraphobia

Agoraphobia

Agoraphobia is an anxiety disorder characterised by the patient avoiding spaces, crowds, or situations

Anxiety Disorder

Anxiety Disorder

Anxiety disorder involves excessive worry about actual circumstances, events or conflicts. Anyone can develop this disorder. Genes may play a role.

Aspergerīs Syndrome

Aspergerīs Syndrome

Aspergers Syndrome or (AS) is a neurological condition marked by delay in the development of motor skills, difficulty in social interactions, strange facial expressions, misplaced gestures and fixed routines. .

Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD)

Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD)

Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD) is a neurobiological disorder that affects normal behavior and impairs the ability to concentrate.

Dyscalculia / Learning Disabilities

Dyscalculia / Learning Disabilities

Dyscalculia is a learning disability involving mathematics. Recognized by The WHO, it affects nearly 4  7% of the world population. If you have dyscalculia it tends to affect every aspect of your life.

Dyslexia

Dyslexia

Dyslexia is a reading disability that occurs when the brain does not properly recognize and process certain symbols.

Hyperventilation

Hyperventilation

Hyperventilation occurs when a person breathes in excess to the bodys requirement.

