Prioritizing Vaccination Strategies for Organ Transplant Recipients

Immune response found to decrease to COVID-19 vaccines among organ transplant recipients and others on immunosuppressive drug regimens, as per findings in a new editorial by Peter Heeger, Christian Larsen, and Dorry Segev who discuss recent evidences - including a recent Science Immunology study by Hector Rincon-Arevalo and colleagues.
The authors note that this presents challenges at both the individual and population levels, since current vaccine protocols may not provide adequate protection to immunosuppressed patients - who could, in turn, become reservoirs for new and dangerous variants of the virus.
As such, Heeger, Larsen, and Segev argue that developing vaccination strategies for transplant recipients should be a high priority in the next wave of research focused on fighting COVID-19. "The global scientific response to the SARS-CoV-2 pandemic has been a marvel," the researchers write.
‘Developing vaccination strategies for transplant recipients should be a high priority in the next wave of research focused on fighting COVID-19.’
Source: Eurekalert
