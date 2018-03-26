medindia
“Preventive Healthcare Is Cheap and Easy,” Says Modi in 'Mann Ki Baat'

by Rishika Gupta on  March 26, 2018 at 1:43 PM Indian Health News
People Of India need to be more conscious about preventive healthcare because it is not only beneficial but is also important for both his/her family explains Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
“Preventive Healthcare Is Cheap and Easy,” Says Modi in 'Mann Ki Baat'

In his monthly radio programme "Mann Ki Baat," the Prime Minister said: "Preventive healthcare is most cheap and easy. As much as we are conscious about preventive healthcare, it will be beneficial for the person, his family, and society."

To be healthy, the Prime Minister also stressed on the need for sanitization because "a healthy India is as vital as clean India."

"I believe that healthy India and clean India are related to each other. The country has moved ahead in the health sector with the conventional approach. Earlier, every health-related work was the only responsibility of the Union Health Ministry. But in the current scenario, every department, state governments and other departments are working together for healthy India."

Modi said yoga was a form of preventive healthcare and urged people to start a movement from right now.

"Yoga Day will be celebrated on June 21. Can we start working from now to encourage people for Yoga?"

Modi said the government had opened over 3,000 'Jan Aushadhi Kendra' (people's medicine center) and was working on it continuously to open more such centers.

Source: IANS

Related Links

Ensure Cleanliness at Tourist Spots: Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Ensure Cleanliness at Tourist Spots: Prime Minister Narendra Modi

There is a need to pay attention to the cleanliness at the tourist spots across the country, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Dealing With Climate is Everyone's Responsibility: Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Dealing With Climate is Everyone's Responsibility: Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlighted the role of energy conversation in controlling climate change and global warming.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Appeals for Donation of Organs

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Appeals for Donation of Organs

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has urged people to donate organs, and said that it is the most vital donation one could think of.

Do Social Work for Strong Nation: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Urges Citizens

Do Social Work for Strong Nation: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Urges Citizens

In his Mann Ki Baat radio address, Modi talked about a social worker in Odisha who prepared the people of a malaria-infested-village to fight the deadly disease.

Awareness about Healthcare Insurance in India

Awareness about Healthcare Insurance in India

A basic awareness about Indian health insurance for any layman for quick reference presented in a crisp format.

Healthcare Insurance-Common Terms and Definitions

Healthcare Insurance-Common Terms and Definitions

The key to understanding health Insurance is to become an informed consumer by knowing its definitions, terms and conditions before you plan to buy it.

Loading...