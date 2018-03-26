“Preventive Healthcare Is Cheap and Easy,” Says Modi in 'Mann Ki Baat'

People Of India need to be more conscious about preventive healthcare because it is not only beneficial but is also important for both his/her family explains Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

In his monthly radio programme "Mann Ki Baat," the Prime Minister said: "Preventive healthcare is most cheap and easy. As much as we are conscious about preventive healthcare, it will be beneficial for the person, his family, and society."



‘The prime minister said that the yoga was a form of preventive healthcare and urged people to start a movement from right now. "Yoga Day will be celebrated on June 21. Can we start working from now to encourage people for Yoga?" said Modi. ’ To be healthy, the Prime Minister also stressed on the need for sanitization because "a healthy India is as vital as clean India."



"I believe that healthy India and clean India are related to each other. The country has moved ahead in the health sector with the conventional approach. Earlier, every health-related work was the only responsibility of the Union Health Ministry. But in the current scenario, every department, state governments and other departments are working together for healthy India."



Modi said yoga was a form of preventive healthcare and urged people to start a movement from right now.



"Yoga Day will be celebrated on June 21. Can we start working from now to encourage people for Yoga?"



Modi said the government had opened over 3,000 'Jan Aushadhi Kendra' (people's medicine center) and was working on it continuously to open more such centers.



