Preventing Protein Accumulation may Ease Abnormal Brain Activity

Advertisement

The present team found that reducing levels of the protein tau might make it harder for the brain to burst with overexcitation.says Lennart Mucke, MD, director of the Gladstone Institute of Neurological Disease and senior author of the new study published in the journal Cell Reports.Further to this, theespecially when the brain networks are disrupted by diseases.The present study thereby provides insights to guide thein a range of neurological and psychiatric diseases.Source: Medindia