About My Health Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
Advertisement

Stem Cells Aid the Development Of Sperm Cells For Infertility Treatments

by Karishma Abhishek on October 20, 2021 at 11:40 PM
Font : A-A+

Stem Cells Aid the Development Of Sperm Cells For Infertility Treatments

Functional sperm cells have been developed from primate stem cells for the first time, which offers hope for future infertility treatments as per a study at the University of Georgia, published in the journal Fertility and Sterility Science.

The study team used embryonic stem cells from rhesus macaque monkeys to generate immature sperm cells known as round spermatids, as the reproductive mechanisms of these monkeys are similar to humans.

Advertisement


Stem cells for Sperm Production

These sperm cells were found to be capable of fertilizing a rhesus macaque egg. Although studies have proven the ability of mouse stem cells to produce sperm-like cells, this study demonstrates a much clear view of the working potential of the technology in humans.
Advertisement

"This is a major breakthrough towards producing stem cell-based therapies to treat male infertility in cases where the men do not produce any viable sperm cells. This is the first step that shows this technology is potentially translatable. We're using a species that's more relevant to us, and we're having success in making healthy embryos," says lead researcher Charles Easley, an associate professor in UGA's College of Public Health.

The team further plans to implant these embryos into a surrogate rhesus macaque to examine whether these embryos from in vitro spermatids can produce a healthy baby.

Upon the success rate of this, further exploration of macaque skin cells in producing spermatid-like cells may be explored. The study provides a breakthrough in the treatment strategies and perspective of infertility treatments.

Source: Medindia
Advertisement
<< Preventing Protein Accumulation may Ease Abnormal Brain Acti...

Advertisement
News A-Z
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
News Resource
News Category
Sign up for Wellness Consult a Doctor Sign up for Selfcare
What's New on Medindia
First-Ever Successful Pig-To-Human Kidney Transplantation
First-Ever Successful Pig-To-Human Kidney Transplantation
World Osteoporosis Day 2021 -
World Osteoporosis Day 2021 - "Serve up Bone Strength"
Spirituality and Mental Health
Spirituality and Mental Health
View all

Medindia Newsletters Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!
Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

More News on:
Oral Health And AIDS Stem Cells - Cord Blood Genetics of Male Infertility AIDS/HIV In Vitro Fertilization (IVF) Infertility AIDS/HIV - Epidemiology AIDS/HIV - Clinical Features AIDS/HIV - Health Education AIDS/HIV - Prevention And Transmission 

Recommended Reading
In Vitro Fertilization (IVF)
In Vitro Fertilization (IVF)
Encyclopedia section of medindia gives a brief introduction to infertility and reproduction...
Spermatocele
Spermatocele
Spermatocele is a condition in which there is a blockage in the epididymal duct, resulting in semen ...
Undescended Testicles
Undescended Testicles
An undescended testicle / testis is one that has not descended into the scrotal sac before birth. .....
Can Declining Trend Of Sperm Count Extinct Human Race?
Can Declining Trend Of Sperm Count Extinct Human Race?
Research suggests that there is no need to panic too fast with the apparent trends of declining ......
AIDS/HIV
AIDS/HIV
"AIDS is an epidemic disease, a potentially preventable, deadly infection for which there is no cure...
AIDS/HIV - Clinical Features
AIDS/HIV - Clinical Features
Encyclopedia section of medindia gives general info about HIV Clinical Features...
AIDS/HIV - Epidemiology
AIDS/HIV - Epidemiology
AIDS or HIV is an epidemic disease, a potentially deadly infection that can be prevented with preca...
AIDS/HIV - Health Education
AIDS/HIV - Health Education
Encyclopedia section of medindia gives general info about AIDS information and health education....
AIDS/HIV - Prevention And Transmission
AIDS/HIV - Prevention And Transmission
Encyclopedia section of medindia explains in brief about the prevention for AIDS/HIV...
Genetics of Male Infertility
Genetics of Male Infertility
Encyclopedia section of medindia briefs you about the Genetics of Male Infertility...
Infertility
Infertility
Infertility is a condition wherein couples fail to achieve pregnancy or if the woman has been unable...
Oral Health And AIDS
Oral Health And AIDS
AIDS has taken on massive proportions in modern times. It is estimated that over 15 million people a...
Stem Cells - Cord Blood
Stem Cells - Cord Blood
Encyclopedia section of medindia gives general info about Cord Blood...

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment. Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use

© All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2021

RapidSSLThis website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verifyThis site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information: verify here.

This site uses cookies to deliver our services. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use
OK, I agree No, give me more info Close