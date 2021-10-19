Anxiety and Dementia may be Reversible by Understanding Brain Cells’ Talk

Mental health conditions like anxiety and memory ailments such as dementia may be reversible by understanding how our brain cells talk or modification of molecular messages at brain synapses, as per a study at the University of Nottingham, published in the journal Molecular Psychiatry.



Generally, the brain cells (neurons) communicate with each other at specific sites called synapses. One neuron releases specific molecules to signal to the next cell. In mental health conditions and cognitive disorders like dementia, these synaptic circuits are generally halted and lost.

Advertisement

‘Mental health conditions like anxiety and memory ailments such as dementia may be reversible by understanding how our brain cells communicate at their synapses.’