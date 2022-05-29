About Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
 Explore Healthy Living News Health A-Z Calculators Articles Drugs Directories Education More
Advertisement

Prevent Diseases by Maintaining Your Menstrual Hygiene

by Karishma Abhishek on May 29, 2022 at 11:56 PM
Font : A-A+

Prevent Diseases by Maintaining Your Menstrual Hygiene

Several diseases can be prevented by maintaining proper menstrual hygiene as said by Prof Randeep Guleria, AIIMS Delhi, Director.

"Despite having made major advancements, still the big taboo is attached with menstruation in the country. In many parts of the country, women are not allowed to enter into the kitchen," he said in a video message on the occasion of Menstrual Hygiene Day.

Be More Mindful of Menstrual Hygiene During Summer

Be More Mindful of Menstrual Hygiene During Summer


Tips for maintaining menstrual hygiene in summer: Proper menstrual hygiene is essential, especially during summer as it invites a lot of infections, allergies, and diseases. Following good feminine hygiene can help you prevent intimate discomforts.
Advertisement


The day is observed across the globe on May 28 to break the silence and taboos and raise awareness about menstrual hygiene. Every month, approximately 1.8 billion women across the world menstruate, according to UNICEF. It says that roughly half of the female population, or around 26 % of the global population, are of reproductive age.

Guleria added further that it is important for all of us and especially for men to understand that it is normal and logical and there should be no stigma attached to it.
Understanding Socio-cultural Values Around Menstrual Hygiene Management in Pakistan: Study

Understanding Socio-cultural Values Around Menstrual Hygiene Management in Pakistan: Study


Identifying root causes of poorly maintained WASH infrastructure, and understanding the deeply embedded socio-cultural values around menstrual hygiene management can provide supportive school environments for menstruating girls, reports a new study.
Advertisement

"Good menstrual hygiene and good menstrual health with women health including managing the low haemoglobin is very important as far as important workforce for our country is concerned," he added and appealed to everyone to do their bit to improve women's health on this day.

According to the latest National Family Health Survey-5 data for (2019-21), the %age of women aged 15-24 years who use hygienic methods of protection during their menstrual cycle has increased to 89.4 % in urban areas and 72.3 % in rural areas from 77.3 % and 57.6 %, respectively, as recorded in NFHS-4 (2015-16).

Source: IANS
World Menstrual Hygiene Day 2021: Awareness on Safe Periods

World Menstrual Hygiene Day 2021: Awareness on Safe Periods


World Menstrual Hygiene Day observed on May 28 every year marks the importance of menstrual hygiene. Carry some extra napkins and/or tampons (with a couple of painkillers for cramps).
Advertisement

Advertisement
News A-Z
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
What's New on Medindia
World Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Day 2022 —
World Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Day 2022 — "Connections"
Monkeypox Outbreak: What it is, How Does it Spread & the Prevention
Monkeypox Outbreak: What it is, How Does it Spread & the Prevention
Seasonal Allergy Medications
Seasonal Allergy Medications
View all
Recommended Reading
Menopause and SexMenopause and Sex
Menstrual CycleMenstrual Cycle
Menstrual PeriodsMenstrual Periods
Painful Menstrual PeriodsPainful Menstrual Periods
Vaginal BleedingVaginal Bleeding
News Archive
Date
Category
News Resource
News Category
Sign up for Wellness Consult a Doctor Sign up for Selfcare

Medindia Newsletters Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!
Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

More News on:
Vaginal Bleeding Painful Menstrual Periods Menstrual Periods Menopause and Sex Menstrual Cycle 

Most Popular on Medindia

Iron Intake Calculator Hearing Loss Calculator Nutam (400mg) (Piracetam) Blood - Sugar Chart Selfie Addiction Calculator Blood Pressure Calculator Accident and Trauma Care Loram (2 mg) (Lorazepam) Post-Nasal Drip How to Reduce School Bag Weight - Simple Tips

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment. Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use

© All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2022

RapidSSLThis website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verifyThis site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information: verify here.

This site uses cookies to deliver our services. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use
OK, I agree No, give me more info Close
open close
ASK A DOCTOR ONLINE