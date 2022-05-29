Prevent Diseases by Maintaining Your Menstrual Hygiene

Several diseases can be prevented by maintaining proper menstrual hygiene as said by Prof Randeep Guleria, AIIMS Delhi, Director.
"Despite having made major advancements, still the big taboo is attached with menstruation in the country. In many parts of the country, women are not allowed to enter into the kitchen," he said in a video message on the occasion of Menstrual Hygiene Day.
The day is observed across the globe on May 28 to break the silence and taboos and raise awareness about menstrual hygiene. Every month, approximately 1.8 billion women across the world menstruate, according to UNICEF. It says that roughly half of the female population, or around 26 % of the global population, are of reproductive age.
"Good menstrual hygiene and good menstrual health with women health including managing the low haemoglobin is very important as far as important workforce for our country is concerned," he added and appealed to everyone to do their bit to improve women's health on this day.
According to the latest National Family Health Survey-5 data for (2019-21), the %age of women aged 15-24 years who use hygienic methods of protection during their menstrual cycle has increased to 89.4 % in urban areas and 72.3 % in rural areas from 77.3 % and 57.6 %, respectively, as recorded in NFHS-4 (2015-16).
Source: IANS