Be More Mindful of Menstrual Hygiene During Summer

Font : A- A+



Menstrual hygiene is important year-round, but it's advisable to be more cautious in the summer season as lack of proper hygiene in summer invites a lot of infections, allergies, and diseases.

Be More Mindful of Menstrual Hygiene During Summer



Ahead of World Menstrual Hygiene Day, observed on May 28, Monica Bindra, co-founder, LAIQA, and Gurinder Singh Sahota, founder, Silky Cup, have shared tips:



‘Be extra cautious this summer by practicing good habit to maintain feminine hygiene, so that your daily comfort is not compromised. Maintaining feminine hygiene can help you prevent vaginal itching, vaginal infection, vaginal irritation, or any other discomforts in the intimate area.’

Read More.. Change your pad every four hours: If you use sanitary pads to soak the flow during your periods, remember to change it often. Ideally, changing it every four hours is good. If not every day, do this on the first two days when the flow is heavier.

If you use sanitary pads to soak the flow during your periods, remember to change it often. Ideally, changing it every four hours is good. If not every day, do this on the first two days when the flow is heavier. Use biodegradable sanitary napkins: Use biodegradable or cotton sanitary napkins or tampons during menstruation. They are good for your skin and reduce itchiness and rashes.

Use biodegradable or cotton sanitary napkins or tampons during menstruation. They are good for your skin and reduce itchiness and rashes. Switch to menstrual cups: Menstrual cups, funnel-shaped cups, are an environment-friendly and reasonably priced solution to sanitary napkins and tampons. Menstrual cups are made of silicone and are skin friendly.

Menstrual cups, funnel-shaped cups, are an environment-friendly and reasonably priced solution to sanitary napkins and tampons. Menstrual cups are made of silicone and are skin friendly. Keep your vaginal area clean: It is important to keep your vaginal area clean, especially during periods. Use warm water and diluted soap to wash the area.

It is important to keep your vaginal area clean, especially during periods. Use warm water and diluted soap to wash the area. Never use two pads simultaneously: No, two is not better than one. Some women who experience heavy flow, tend to use two sanitary pads at one go to control the flow and prevent staining of clothes. This, however, is a bad idea as it can cause infections in the vaginal region. Stick to one and keep changing it often if the flow is more.

No, two is not better than one. Some women who experience heavy flow, tend to use two sanitary pads at one go to control the flow and prevent staining of clothes. This, however, is a bad idea as it can cause infections in the vaginal region. Stick to one and keep changing it often if the flow is more. Wear comfortable, clean underwear: Tight thongs or underwear made of fabric that doesn't allow your skin to breathe will also lead to infections. Stick to clean and comfortable cotton knickers that do not stick to your skin.

Tight thongs or underwear made of fabric that doesn't allow your skin to breathe will also lead to infections. Stick to clean and comfortable cotton knickers that do not stick to your skin. Avoid tight clothing: A lot of sweat is discharged during summers, which can be uncomfortable, and makes one's intimate area moist and wet.

A lot of sweat is discharged during summers, which can be uncomfortable, and makes one's intimate area moist and wet. Maintain hygiene in scorching summer: Avoid anything that increases the retention of heat and sweat as this can cause the growth of bacteria and even lead to vaginal infection and urinary tract infections (UTIs). If you suspect any type of rash or infection in or near your genitals, do not ignore it.



Source: IANS Ahead of World Menstrual Hygiene Day, observed on May 28, Monica Bindra, co-founder, LAIQA, and Gurinder Singh Sahota, founder, Silky Cup, have shared tips:Source: IANS

Post a Comment Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site. Notify me when reply is posted

I agree to the I agree to the terms and conditions Post Comment

Please keep your comments brief and relevant.This section may also have questions seeking help. If you have the information you are welcome to respond, but please ensure that the information so provided is genuine and not misleading. Your comments are automatically posted once they are submitted. All comments are however constantly reviewed for spam and irrelevant material (such as product or personal advertisements, email addresses, telephone numbers and website address). Such insertions do not conform to our policy and 'Terms of Use' and are either deleted or edited and republished.Please keep your comments brief and relevant.This section may also have questions seeking help. If you have the information you are welcome to respond, but please ensure that the information so provided is genuine and not misleading.

Advertisement

More News on: