Be More Mindful of Menstrual Hygiene During Summer

by Iswarya on  May 27, 2019 at 10:17 AM Lifestyle News
Menstrual hygiene is important year-round, but it's advisable to be more cautious in the summer season as lack of proper hygiene in summer invites a lot of infections, allergies, and diseases.
Ahead of World Menstrual Hygiene Day, observed on May 28, Monica Bindra, co-founder, LAIQA, and Gurinder Singh Sahota, founder, Silky Cup, have shared tips:

  • Change your pad every four hours: If you use sanitary pads to soak the flow during your periods, remember to change it often. Ideally, changing it every four hours is good. If not every day, do this on the first two days when the flow is heavier.
  • Use biodegradable sanitary napkins: Use biodegradable or cotton sanitary napkins or tampons during menstruation. They are good for your skin and reduce itchiness and rashes.
  • Switch to menstrual cups: Menstrual cups, funnel-shaped cups, are an environment-friendly and reasonably priced solution to sanitary napkins and tampons. Menstrual cups are made of silicone and are skin friendly.
  • Keep your vaginal area clean: It is important to keep your vaginal area clean, especially during periods. Use warm water and diluted soap to wash the area.
  • Never use two pads simultaneously: No, two is not better than one. Some women who experience heavy flow, tend to use two sanitary pads at one go to control the flow and prevent staining of clothes. This, however, is a bad idea as it can cause infections in the vaginal region. Stick to one and keep changing it often if the flow is more.
  • Wear comfortable, clean underwear: Tight thongs or underwear made of fabric that doesn't allow your skin to breathe will also lead to infections. Stick to clean and comfortable cotton knickers that do not stick to your skin.
  • Avoid tight clothing: A lot of sweat is discharged during summers, which can be uncomfortable, and makes one's intimate area moist and wet.
  • Maintain hygiene in scorching summer: Avoid anything that increases the retention of heat and sweat as this can cause the growth of bacteria and even lead to vaginal infection and urinary tract infections (UTIs). If you suspect any type of rash or infection in or near your genitals, do not ignore it.


Source: IANS

