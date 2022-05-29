About Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
 Explore Healthy Living News Health A-Z Calculators Articles Drugs Directories Education More
Advertisement

Rising Cases of Hysterectomy: Experts Raise Warning

by Karishma Abhishek on May 29, 2022 at 11:59 PM
Font : A-A+

Rising Cases of Hysterectomy: Experts Raise Warning

With rising cases of hysterectomies (surgical removal of the uterus) — the second most common procedure after the cesarean section, performed by obstetricians and gynecologists in India, experts raise concern over its concrete reason.

Western countries have seen a reduction in hysterectomies with doctors favoring more conservative approaches. The number of hysterectomies done in India continues to rise despite there being no for conducting the procedure.

Adenomyosis or Bulky Uterus

Adenomyosis or Bulky Uterus


Adenomyosis or Bulky Uterus is a condition of the uterus found in women in their reproductive years. The cells that normally line the inside of the uterus grow into the muscle wall of the uterus. Know more about the symptoms and treatment for Adenomyosis.
Advertisement


Women are getting their uterus removed even in cases where the organ can be saved by other medical options. A significant number of hysterectomies done in India are unnecessary and may even be unethical.

This was said by Dr. Vidya V Bhat, Medical Director, RadhaKrishna Multispecialty Hospital, Bengaluru, ahead of the International Day of Action for Women's Health.
Fibroids in Uterus

Fibroids in Uterus


Uterine fibroids are non-cancerous tumors that take origin from the myometrium and the neighboring tissue of the uterus. Uterine fibroids cause abnormal vaginal bleeding and pelvic pain.
Advertisement

Said Dr. Vidya V Bhat: "About 70% of hysterectomies in India are conducted in the private sector, with much higher rates in the less educated and rural population. More and more women in the country are getting hysterectomies at a younger age, many of them being in their twenties. This is very concerning. In Karnataka, a study has found that nearly 50% of women who had undergone hysterectomy were less than 35 years of age. In Gujarat, the incidence of hysterectomy is 20.7 per 1,000 women years, which is four times higher than in countries like USA and Germany."

Dr. Vidya V Bhat added: "There are many reasons for unindicated hysterectomy, including patient-related factors like menstrual taboos, lack of social and financial security, lack of knowledge, and lack of access to primary healthcare. Many women regard reproduction as the sole function of the uterus and are easily convinced that hysterectomy is a permanent solution if they are not using any form of contraception. They do not realize that hysterectomy has serious health implications. The abnormal rise in the incidence of hysterectomy shows that we as society are failing in improving women's health."

Hysterectomy is not without side effects, with younger patients bearing the brunt. Said Dr. Vidya V Bhat: "Hysterectomised women see their ovarian reserve go down, which in turn causes skin dryness and decreased sexual desire. The surgery is often accompanied by removal of ovaries to reduce the risk of ovarian cancer. There may be vaginal burning, increased urinary frequency and early onset of menopause. Women who have undergone hysterectomy tend to have increased incidence of heart disease and may also show symptoms of osteoporosis at an early age."

Women, mostly from poor socioeconomic backgrounds, are often coaxed into hysterectomy with the fear of cancer. In many instances, it is inappropriately recommended as the first line of treatment for minor gynecological issues that may not directly be related to the uterus, such as lower abdominal pain, backache, or white discharge.

Early marriage, closely spaced childbearing and early hysterectomy is a road map followed by many Indian women during their reproductive years.

Said Dr. Vidya V Bhat: Many alternative methods of treatment to hysterectomy today exist, including oral remedies, hormonal injections for excessive menstrual bleeding, and removal of just the fibroid and not the entire uterus.

Regular cervical cancer screening will also help reduce the incidence of hysterectomy. There is a dire need for counseling services for women regarding their reproductive health, the importance of the uterus, and the medical conditions that necessitate hysterectomy.

With the advances in medical science, hysterectomy should be the last resort for a woman, not the first.

A 2018 Indian government survey found that more than 22,000 Indian women aged 15-49 out of the 700,00 surveyed had undergone a hysterectomy.

The fourth National family & Health Survey found that 6% of women in the age group of 30-49 years had undergone a hysterectomy in India as a whole. The purpose of hysterectomy is to save women from uterus-related, life-threatening conditions. The procedure should be done above 45 years to decrease its side effects.

Source: Medindia
Prolapse of Uterus

Prolapse of Uterus


Uterine Prolapse or prolapse of the uterus is a condition when a woman's uterus (womb) sags or slips out of its normal position. Uterine prolapse is easier to prevent than cure after its occurrence.
Advertisement

Advertisement
News A-Z
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
What's New on Medindia
World Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Day 2022 —
World Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Day 2022 — "Connections"
Monkeypox Outbreak: What it is, How Does it Spread & the Prevention
Monkeypox Outbreak: What it is, How Does it Spread & the Prevention
Seasonal Allergy Medications
Seasonal Allergy Medications
View all
News Archive
Date
Category
News Resource
Advertisement
News Category
Sign up for Wellness Consult a Doctor Sign up for Selfcare

Medindia Newsletters Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!
Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Most Popular on Medindia

Blood Donation - Recipients A-Z Drug Brands in India Find a Hospital Diaphragmatic Hernia Accident and Trauma Care Selfie Addiction Calculator Vent Forte (Theophylline) Sanatogen Noscaphene (Noscapine) The Essence of Yoga

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment. Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use

© All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2022

RapidSSLThis website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verifyThis site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information: verify here.

This site uses cookies to deliver our services. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use
OK, I agree No, give me more info Close