Preimplantation Genetic Testing Market Set to Thrive

by Dr. Navapriya S on Jan 23 2025 1:04 PM

The global Preimplantation Genetic Testing (PGT) market is on the rise, projected to reach US$ 1.65 billion by 2033, driven by advancements in IVF and rising demand for precision medicine.

The global Preimplantation Genetic Testing (PGT) market is experiencing significant growth, driven by cutting-edge technologies and rising demand for precision medicine in fertility treatments.
According to new industry projections, the PGT market is expected to reach a value of nearly US$ 1.65 billion by 2033, up from US$ 756.6 million in 2023, growing at an annual rate of 8.1%.

Genetic testing helps to confirm a genetic condition in an individual and involves q complex laboratory techniques
Preimplantation Genetic Testing is a vital procedure used during in vitro fertilization (IVF) to screen embryos for genetic disorders before they are implanted. This process not only reduces the risk of inherited diseases but also boosts the chances of a successful pregnancy.

As awareness of genetic diseases grows and infertility rates rise globally, the demand for these advanced fertility treatments has surged.

North America Leads the Way

North America remains the dominant player in the PGT market, accounting for over 36% of the total market share in 2023. This is largely due to the region’s strong healthcare infrastructure and the growing number of individuals seeking fertility treatments. However, other regions, especially Asia-Pacific, are seeing rapid growth, driven by improvements in healthcare access and rising awareness of genetic testing.

Technological Advancements Driving Growth

The PGT market is benefiting from several key technological advancements. One of the major innovations is Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS), which provides high-accuracy genetic screening by rapidly sequencing large DNA volumes. Additionally, tools like CRISPR-based gene editing are enhancing genetic testing methods, providing more precise solutions for selecting healthy embryos.

Artificial Intelligence (AI) is also playing a significant role in transforming the field. AI-driven algorithms are being used to analyze genetic data, helping clinicians choose embryos with the best chances of successful implantation. These AI tools are improving decision-making and boosting the overall success rates of fertility treatments.

In addition to these advancements, non-invasive testing methods are emerging as safer alternatives. These methods analyze genetic material without the need for a biopsy, reducing risks for patients and improving the accuracy of testing.

While the growth of PGT brings hope to many families, it also raises ethical questions. The ability to select embryos based on genetic traits has sparked debates about potential genetic discrimination and inequality. Experts are calling for careful guidelines to ensure the technology is used responsibly.

Overall, the PGT market is set to grow, offering more options for couples facing infertility or genetic concerns. As technology continues to improve, it’s expected that PGT will become an even more important part of fertility treatments in the years to come.

Reference:
  1. Preimplantation Genetic Testing Market Reach US$ 1648.6 Million by 2033 - (https://media.market.us/preimplantation-genetic-testing-market-news/)


Source-Medindia


