About My Health Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
 Explore Healthy Living News Health A-Z Calculators Articles Drugs Directories Education More
Advertisement

Single Test can Detect Over 50 Genetic Diseases

by Hannah Joy on March 5, 2022 at 4:52 PM
Font : A-A+

Single Test can Detect Over 50 Genetic Diseases

New DNA test developed can identify over 50 hard-to-diagnose neurological and neuromuscular genetic diseases much faster and more-accurately than existing tests, reveals a new study.

The test was developed by researchers at the Garvan Institute of Medical Research in Sydney and collaborators from Australia, UK and Israel.

Advertisement


'We correctly diagnosed all patients with conditions that were already known, including Huntington's disease, fragile X syndrome, hereditary cerebellar ataxias, myotonic dystrophies, myoclonic epilepsies, motor neuron disease and more,' says Dr Ira Deveson, Head of Genomics Technologies at the Garvan Institute and senior author of the study.

The diseases covered by the test belong to a class of over 50 diseases caused by unusually-long repetitive DNA sequences in a person's genes - known as 'Short Tandem Repeat (STR) expansion disorders'.
Advertisement

'They are often difficult to diagnose due to the complex symptoms that patients present with, the challenging nature of these repetitive sequences, and limitations of existing genetic testing methods,' says Dr Deveson.

The study, published today in Science Advances, shows that the test is accurate, and allows the team to begin validations to make the test available in pathology services around the world.

A patient who participated in the study, John, first realized something wrong when he experienced unusual problems balancing during a ski lesson.

'It was very worrying having symptoms that, over the years, increased in severity; from being active and mobile to not being able to walk without support. I had test after test for over ten years and absolutely no answers as to what was wrong,' says John, who was eventually diagnosed with a rare genetic disease called CANVAS, which affects the brain.

'It was reassuring to finally confirm my diagnosis genetically, and it's exciting to know that, in the near future, others with these types of conditions will be able to get a diagnosis quicker than I did,' he says.

'For patients like John, the new test will be a game-changer, helping to end what can often be a taxing diagnostic odyssey,' says Dr Kishore Kumar, a co-author of the study and clinical neurologist at the Concord Hospital.

Repeat expansion disorders can be passed on through families, can be life threatening and generally involve muscle and nerve damage, as well as other complications throughout the body.

Quicker, more-accurate diagnosis for patients avoids 'diagnostic odyssey'

Current genetic testing for expansion disorders can be 'hit and miss', says Dr Kumar. 'When patients present with symptoms, it can be difficult to tell which of these 50-plus genetic expansions they might have, so their doctor must decide which genes to test for based on the person's symptoms and family history. If that test comes back negative, the patient is left without answers. This testing can go on for years without finding the genes implicated in their disease. We call this the 'diagnostic odyssey', and it can be quite stressful for patients and their families,' he says.

'This new test will completely revolutionize how we diagnose these diseases, since we can now test for all the disorders at once with a single DNA test and give a clear genetic diagnosis, helping patients avoid years of unnecessary muscle or nerve biopsies for diseases they don't have, or risky treatments that suppress their immune system,' says Dr Kumar.

Although repeat expansion disorders cannot be cured, a quicker diagnosis can help doctors identify and treat disease complications earlier, such as heart issues associated with Friedreich's ataxia.

Scanning for known and novel diseases

Using a single DNA sample, usually extracted from blood, the test works by scanning a patient's genome using a technology called Nanopore sequencing.

'We've programmed the Nanopore device to hone in on the roughly 40 genes known to be involved in these disorders and to read through the long, repeated DNA sequences that cause disease,' he says. 'By unravelling the two strands of DNA and reading the repeated letter sequences (combinations of A, T, G or C), we can scan for abnormally long repeats within the patient's genes, which are the hallmarks of disease.'

'In the one test, we can search for every known disease-causing repeat expansion sequence, and potentially discover novel sequences likely to be involved in diseases that have not yet been described,' says Dr Deveson.

Upscaling to wider use in the next five years

The Nanopore technology used in the test is smaller and cheaper than standard tests, which the team hopes will smooth its uptake into pathology labs. 'With Nanopore, the gene sequencing device has been reduced from the size of a fridge to the size of a stapler, and costs around $1000, compared with hundreds of thousands needed for mainstream DNA sequencing technologies' says Dr Deveson.

The team expects to see their new technology used in diagnostic practice within the next two to five years. One of the key steps towards that goal is to gain appropriate clinical accreditation for the method.

Once accredited, the test will also transform research into genetic diseases, says Dr Gina Ravenscroft, a co-author of the study and a researcher working on rare disease genetics at the Harry Perkins Institute of Medical Research.

'Adult-onset genetic disorders haven't received as much research attention as those that appear in early life,' she says. 'By finding more people with these rare adult-onset diseases, and those who may be pre-symptomatic, we'll be able to learn more about a whole range of rare diseases through cohort studies, which would otherwise be hard to do.'



Source: Eurekalert
Advertisement
<< Facial Transplant Techniques can be Used for Severe Facial ...
Pregnant Women Have Lingering Depression Despite Medication ... >>

Advertisement
News A-Z
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
News Resource
Advertisement
News Category
Sign up for Wellness Consult a Doctor Sign up for Selfcare
What's New on Medindia
Are Strawberries the Diabetes-Friendly Fruit?
Are Strawberries the Diabetes-Friendly Fruit?
Test Your Knowledge on Postpartum Depression (PPD)
Test Your Knowledge on Postpartum Depression (PPD)
Leukoplakia (White Patches on Tongue)
Leukoplakia (White Patches on Tongue)
View all

Medindia Newsletters Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!
Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

More News on:
Genetics and Stem Cells Undescended Testicles Genetic Testing of Diseases Varicocele Testicle Pain - Symptom Evaluation Christianson Syndrome CRISPR Torsion Testis Orchidectomy 

Recommended Reading
Advanced Microscopy May Allows Deeper Understanding Of Genetic Diseases
Advanced Microscopy May Allows Deeper Understanding Of Genetic Diseases
Loops of DNA strands have been pictured at a much higher resolution for the first time with the ......
New Drug Delivery System Helps Treat Genetic Diseases
New Drug Delivery System Helps Treat Genetic Diseases
Using engineered DNA-free virus-like particles (eVLPs), scientists have developed a new drug ......
Researchers Question Effectiveness of Drug PTC124/Ataluren Used in Treating Genetic Diseases
Researchers Question Effectiveness of Drug PTC124/Ataluren Used in Treating Genetic Diseases
Researchers have cast doubt on the mechanistic basis of a drug known as PTC124 (or Ataluren), used ....
New Tool That Re-engineers RNA to Correct Genetic Diseases
New Tool That Re-engineers RNA to Correct Genetic Diseases
RNA-modifying tool has been developed to correct certain genetic diseases, according to a study....
Christianson Syndrome
Christianson Syndrome
Christianson syndrome is a condition that occurs due to mutations (abnormal changes) in the gene SLC...
CRISPR
CRISPR
CRISPR is a gene editing tool that is revolutionizing medical care with prospective cure for genetic...
Genetic Testing of Diseases
Genetic Testing of Diseases
Genetic testing helps to confirm a genetic condition in an individual and involves q complex laborat...
Testicle Pain - Symptom Evaluation
Testicle Pain - Symptom Evaluation
A sudden, severe pain in the testis may be due to testicular torsion. Testicles inside the scrotum a...
Torsion Testis
Torsion Testis
Torsion occurs when the testis spins, twisting the spermatic cord, causing reduced blood flow and te...
Undescended Testicles
Undescended Testicles
An undescended testicle / testis is one that has not descended into the scrotal sac before birth. It...

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment. Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use

© All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2022

RapidSSLThis website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verifyThis site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information: verify here.

This site uses cookies to deliver our services. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use
OK, I agree No, give me more info Close
open close
CONSULT A DOCTOR
I have read and I do accept terms of use - Telemedicine

Advantage Medindia: FREE subscription for 'Personalised Health & Wellness website with consultation' (Value Rs.300/-)