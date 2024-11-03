About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
Pregnancy Can Trigger Psoriasis in Many Women

by Colleen Fleiss on Nov 3 2024 11:49 PM

Pregnancy may trigger psoriasis in some women, causing skin flare-ups. While unexpected, this condition doesn’t harm the baby. Let’s support moms-to-be with psoriasis!

Hormonal fluctuations during pregnancy can trigger psoriasis in approximately 10-20% of women, stated health experts.
Psoriasis is a commonly seen chronic autoimmune condition that causes skin inflammation, with thick, itchy, scaly patches, most commonly on the knees, elbows, trunk, and even the scalp. The common symptoms are red patches, rashes, scaling of the skin, dry and cracked skin, itching, and soreness. It is caused due to an overactive immune system that causes inflammation.

“Pregnancy is an exciting and life-changing phase for women. Though, it can often bring about various challenges for expectant mothers and one concerning problem is psoriasis. The hormonal fluctuations during pregnancy often lead to variations in immune response, which can trigger flare-ups,” Dr. Jisha Pillai, Dermatologist, Lilavati Hospital Mumbai, told IANS.

Pillai noted that stress during pregnancy can also aggravate existing psoriasis and lead to the new onset of this condition. Moreover, changes in skincare routine and sensitivity to environmental triggers might position pregnant individuals at greater risk for outbreaks. Other trigger factors include smoking, secondhand smoke, alcohol, skin infections, cold weather, and certain medications.

Besides pregnancy hormones that can affect the immune system and skin, potentially altering psoriasis severity, changes in medicines can also work as potential triggers for psoriasis. “Many psoriasis treatments are not recommended during pregnancy due to potential risks to the foetus. Women may need to discontinue certain medications, which can lead to flare-ups,” Dr. Parinita Kalita, Associate Director, Obstetrics And Gynaecology, Robotic Surgery, Max Super Speciality Hospital, told IANS.

Women with more severe psoriasis before pregnancy may also have a higher risk of exacerbation, the doctor noted. The health experts stressed the need to consult a dermatologist and an obstetrician to help manage psoriasis effectively during pregnancy. They must use products suggested by dermatologists only and avoid self-medication for managing symptoms of this condition.“Women must report symptoms of psoriasis such as red patches, scaling of the skin, and itchiness without any delay for seeking timely intervention,” Pillai said.

Source-IANS
