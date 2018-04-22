medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Alcohol & Drug Abuse News

Predicting Future Drug Addiction Based on Brain Activity Patterns

by Anjali Aryamvally on  April 22, 2018 at 12:22 PM Alcohol & Drug Abuse News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Measuring the brain activity in regions of the brain associated with decision-making among people who use recreational stimulants can predict who will discontinue use and who will develop a drug use disorder, shows new study. The study led by Martin Paulus, Ph.D., of Laureate Institute of Brain Research, Tulsa, Oklahoma is published in Biological Psychiatry: Cognitive Neuroscience and Neuroimaging.
Predicting Future Drug Addiction Based on Brain Activity Patterns
Predicting Future Drug Addiction Based on Brain Activity Patterns

The study measured brain activity in young adults using recreational stimulants, including cocaine and the prescription amphetamines Adderall and Ritalin, and followed up 3 years later to determine the participants' outcome. The findings suggest that an inability to learn from previous risky decisions in some people may predispose them to continue drug use despite the negative consequences.

At a time when recreational stimulant use is quickly growing into a public health problem, the new study helps researchers understand why occasional use becomes an addiction in some people, but not others. "These results are compelling in showing that changes in behavior and brain activity predict the emergence of addiction three years later in young people experimenting with drugs," said Cameron Carter, M.D., Editor of Biological Psychiatry: Cognitive Neuroscience and Neuroimaging.

"Our sample of recreational users offers a unique approach to studying addiction," said first author Melanie Blair, a doctoral student in the laboratory of Jennifer Stewart, Ph.D., of City University of New York. Most previous studies of addiction focus on chronic users, making it difficult to tease out the cause of the disorder from the effects of long-term drug use. "By finding differences between our groups prior to problematic use, our results suggest that certain brain patterns might be existing vulnerabilities that predispose an individual to addiction," said Ms. Blair.

"Studies such as this demonstrate how the use of modern neuroscientific tasks and brain imaging are taking us a step closer towards a whole new approach to prospectively predicting later addiction risk in young adulthood," said Dr. Carter.

Blair and colleagues used brain imaging to measure activity of several brain regions involved in decision making in 144 young adults. During the brain scans, the participants performed a task requiring them to make risky or safe decisions. Although all participants in the study were experimenting with stimulants at the time, some showed a tendency for making riskier choices.

"Compared to individuals who stopped using, those who later developed problem use were more reactive to rewards and showed weaker activity in regions of the brain that are critical for decision making," said Ms. Blair. These participants had lower activity in a brain circuit that provides feedback on risky decisions, suggesting they might not be as good at adapting their behavior based on previous experiences. Weaker brain activity in regions associated with decision making also predicted greater marijuana use in the future.

It is unclear yet if the brain differences that emerged in the study will be effective at predicting outcomes on an individual level, which would be a valuable tool in clinics. "Identifying at-risk individuals may lead to accurate screening measures and targeted interventions that reduce substance use disorders," said Ms. Blair.



Source: Eurekalert
Advertisement

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Most Popular On Medindia:

Pregnancy Confirmation Calculator

Pregnancy Confirmation Calculator

Blood Donation - Recipients

Blood Donation - Recipients

Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants

Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants

Diaphragmatic Hernia

Diaphragmatic Hernia

Sinopril (2mg) (Lacidipine)

Sinopril (2mg) (Lacidipine)

Iron Intake Calculator

Iron Intake Calculator

Related Links

Drug Abuse Disrupts Development of Prefrontal Cortex

Drug Abuse Disrupts Development of Prefrontal Cortex

All drugs can have dangerous effects. Many can be unpredictable and variable. There are numerous problems which the use of recreational drugs can cause.

Parental Attention May Reduce Risk of Drug Abuse in Teens

Parental Attention May Reduce Risk of Drug Abuse in Teens

Parental attention can reduce the risk of drug abuse in adolescence. Survey of more than 6,000 teenagers reinforces the protective function of rule-keeping.

Social Media Can Help Rule Out Prescription Drug Abuse

Social Media Can Help Rule Out Prescription Drug Abuse

Many people who are addicted to drugs seek help from peer support groups on Facebook and other social media to quit the habit.

Simple Method To Reduce Drug Abuse By 40%

Simple Method To Reduce Drug Abuse By 40%

Doctors who intervene with their patients on drug abuse can increase their chance of reducing the usage.

Ataxia

Ataxia

Ataxia affects coordination. Gait becomes unstable and the patient loses balance. The cerebellum or its inputs and/or outputs are affected.

Cannabis

Cannabis

Cannabis has a long history of medicinal, recreational, and industrial use and comes from a bushy plant with thick sticky flowers called Cannabis Sativa

Drug Abuse

Drug Abuse

The use of Drugs for reasons other than its prescribed recommendation, is known as Drug abuse or substance abuse. Drug abuse or substance abuse is initiated by various biological and social factors.

Drug Toxicity

Drug Toxicity

Drug toxicity is an adverse reaction of the body towards a drug that results as a side effect of a drug, reaction to a drug or drug abuse.

Parkinsons Disease

Parkinsons Disease

Parkinson’s disease is a neurodegenerative disease caused by progressive dopamine brain cells loss. Symptoms of Parkinson’s disease are correctable to an extent.

More News on:

Drug Toxicity Parkinsons Disease Parkinsons Disease Surgical Treatment Cannabis Drug Abuse Screening Test Drug Abuse Signature Drug Toxicity Brain Brain Facts Ataxia 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Cyanosis

Cyanosis

Cyanosis is the bluish or purplish discoloration of the skin and mucus membranes due to lack of ...

 Travel Vaccination Calculator

Travel Vaccination Calculator

Find out about travel shots or vaccination before you travel to your destination country. Travel ...

 Test Your Knowledge on Hay Fever

Test Your Knowledge on Hay Fever

Hay fever is caused by allergy to pollen and is characterized by runny or blocked nose, sneezing, ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive

Loading...