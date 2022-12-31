Use of Antibody-drug Conjugates

Targeted Treatment Does Not Reach All Tumor Cells

Source: Eurekalert

Antibody-drug conjugates consist of an antibody directed against the tumor cell surface conjugated with a highly toxic chemotherapeutic agent. This combines the selectivity of targeted antibody therapy with the cytotoxic potential of conventional chemotherapy, representing an innovative and new oncological therapeutic approach.The Department of Urology at the UKB is also using this new drug to treat patients with metastatic urothelial carcinoma. "Enfortumab vedotin is the first approved antibody-drug conjugate and a very promising drug for the treatment of patients with metastatic urothelial carcinoma. However, we still understand little about who really benefits from this therapy, which can also cause severe side effects such as skin irritation or nerve disorders", says Dr. Niklas Klümper, assistant physician at the Clinic for Urology at the UKB."We were able to show for the first time that the surface molecule for the targeted delivery of the chemotherapeutic agent in metastatic urothelial carcinoma is often decreased or absent. Lack of this surface structure, which can be detected by conventional immunohistochemistry, is associated with resistance to enfortumab vedotin, so these patients may be better treated with alternative therapies. Our work is therefore a step towards precision oncology for patients with metastatic urothelial carcinoma", says Dr. Klümper. His goal is to ensure that these potentially toxic drugs are only used for patients who can also benefit from the therapy. For his highly relevant findings for more precise therapy of urological tumor patients, Dr. Klümper was awarded the prestigious C. E. Alken Prize in November 2022. The C. E. Alken Foundation promotes clinical and experimental research in urology by awarding an annual prize for outstanding scientific work to excellent German-speaking researchers who have made a significant contribution to the field of urology. "This award is of outstanding importance in the urology field. The fact that Dr. Klümper receives this award as a young resident is special and speaks once again for his significant and highly innovative research into the therapy of bladder cancer," says Prof Manuel Ritter, Director of the Clinic for Urology and Pediatric Urology at the UKB. Dr. Klümpers' experiences with the new drug, which could be highly relevant for treatment, are shared with a network of other university hospitals and clinics as part of the studies, so that they reach as many patients as possible as a therapy optimization.