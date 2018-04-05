medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Research News

Potential New Leads on Treating Dementia and Alzheimer's

by Colleen Fleiss on  May 4, 2018 at 1:41 AM Research News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Genes linked with dementia regulate our susceptibility and response to inflammatory damage. The new study conducted by scientists in Australia and the US reveals an explanation for why clinical trials of drugs reducing proteins in the brain that were thought to cause dementia and Alzheimer's have failed. The study has opened the way for potential new treatments with existing drugs.
Potential New Leads on Treating Dementia and Alzheimer's
Potential New Leads on Treating Dementia and Alzheimer's

A new research study by scientists in Australia and the US provides Published online in the journal Human Molecular Genetics, the researchers assembled evidence from a wide range of human studies and animal models of dementia-related diseases to show that inflammation is a major cause, not just a consequence. "For decades, scientists have thought that dementia and Alzheimer's Disease are caused by protein aggregates forming in the brain. But recent clinical trials of drugs that reduce the aggregates have failed," says project leader Professor Robert Richards, from the University of Adelaide's School of Biological Sciences. He is working in collaboration with the University's Adelaide Medical School and the National Institutes of Health, in the US.

Inflammation has long been known to increase as dementia-related diseases progress, but only now is it identified as the cause. Previously it was thought to act simply to clean up tissue damage caused by the protein aggregates. "We know that inflammation has different phases - early on it can be protective against a threat by actively degrading it, but if the threat is not removed, then persistent inflammation actually causes cell death," says Professor Richards. The new work turns previous thinking around. The genetic linkages imply that the inflammation comes first - and the tissue damage second.

He likens the brain inflammation to a virus infection. "Inflammation is a very effective defence against foreign agents like viruses. But as we get older and accumulate mutations, our cells can make proteins and DNA products that mimic viruses, and these build up in the system," he says. "Normally, our cells bar-code their own products to tell them apart from foreign agents. When these bar-codes aren't in place, our cells can't properly distinguish 'self' and 'non-self' trigger molecules. The result is inflammation that escalates and spreads - hence the term autoinflammatory disease."

Certain types of gene mutation cause these systems to fail earlier or more often, and can increase as we age - possibly accounting for age-related increased risk of developing dementia. The good news is that by reducing some elements of inflammation, it may be possible to reduce dementia symptoms. "With this new understanding of the disease, we now need to test existing anti-inflammatory drugs for their effectiveness in treating dementia," he says.

Source: Eurekalert
Advertisement

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Most Popular On Medindia:

Sanatogen

Sanatogen

Iron Intake Calculator

Iron Intake Calculator

Reiter's Syndrome

Reiter's Syndrome

The Essence of Yoga

The Essence of Yoga

Color Blindness Calculator

Color Blindness Calculator

Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants

Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants

Related Links

Alzheimers Disease

Alzheimers Disease

Alzheimer''s disease is a progressive neurodegenerative disease affecting memory and thinking and making the person increasingly dependent on others.

Dementia

Dementia

Dementia has become a very big concern as we have an aging population across the world. Dementia is also terrifying to us because of its disturbing symptoms and limited treatment options.

Test Your Knowledge on Dementia

Test Your Knowledge on Dementia

Dementia is a leading cause of disability in older people. It is a condition where brain cells are permanently damaged or functionally impaired. Till 2015, about 47.5 million people suffer from dementia across the globe. There are various conditions ...

Caring for Alzheimers disease patients

Caring for Alzheimers disease patients

Alzheimer's disease is a complex brain disorder that triggers the most common form of dementia. The slide show will show how patients need support and care as dementia progresses.

Vascular Dementia

Vascular Dementia

Vascular dementia is the second most common form of dementia. Though it has no cure, you can still learn to manage its symptoms and lead a joyful life.

More News on:

Alzheimers Disease Dementia Vascular Dementia 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Your Breath May Reveal Your Health Status

Your Breath May Reveal Your Health Status

The type of breath and its odor can reveal a lot about the state of your health. Know more about ...

 Arthrogryposis

Arthrogryposis

Arthrogryposis or Arthrogryposis multiplex congenita (AMC) is not a specific diagnosis but a ...

 Hemiplegia

Hemiplegia

Hemiplegia is a condition that is characterized by paralysis of one half of the body, usually due ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive

Loading...