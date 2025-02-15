POSHAN Abhiyaan & Eat Right School Promote Healthy Eating

POSHAN Abhiyaan & Eat Right School educate children on nutrition, balanced diets, and healthy eating habits.



Amid rising concerns about unhealthy food habits and lifestyle diseases like diabetes and hypertension in India, public health experts have highlighted the role of government initiatives like POSHAN Abhiyaan and FSSAI's Eat Right School in educating children about balanced diets and sustainable eating.The increasing consumption of ultra-processed foods (UPF)—high in sugar, salt, and unhealthy fats—has become a major health concern in India. According to the Economic Survey 2024-25, poor dietary habits contribute to chronic diseases and even mental health issues.“India’s POSHAN Abhiyaan ( ) provides a structured approach to involve schools, parents, and communities in shaping children’s nutritional habits,” said Dr. Anuja Agarwala, Vice President of the Indian Diabetic Association and former nutritionist at AIIMS, New Delhi.She added that FSSAI's Eat Right School initiative teaches students about balanced diets and food sustainability through interactive activities, also encouraging parental involvement through workshops and educational resources.Launched in March 2018, POSHAN Abhiyaan (Prime Minister's Overarching Scheme for Holistic Nourishment) is a flagship government initiative focused on improving nutritional outcomes for children under six, adolescent girls, pregnant women, and lactating mothers. Meanwhile, the Eat Right School initiative, launched by FSSAI, aims to create awareness about food safety, hygiene, and nutrition among schoolchildren, extending its impact to families and communities.Experts stress that integrating nutrition education into school curriculums can be transformational. Dr. Jamuna Prakash, a food consultant and former professor at the University of Mysore, emphasized the importance of food education.“Nutrition should be part of the school curriculum to help children make informed food choices, prevent malnutrition, and reduce obesity and micronutrient deficiencies,” Prakash said.She cited Japan’s Shokuiku program, which teaches children about balanced diets, food origins, and healthy eating practices while engaging farmers, food producers, and the community.“Incorporating similar practices in Indian schools—such as school gardens or cooking classes—can help children understand nutrition in an engaging way, encouraging them to adopt healthier lifestyles and influence their families,” Prakash added.Agarwala also stressed early childhood nutrition, suggesting that nutritionists be actively involved in maternal care, breastfeeding, and early feeding practices—a key focus of POSHAN Abhiyaan—to establish a strong nutritional foundation before schooling.By integrating nutrition education into schools, encouraging parental involvement, and leveraging government initiatives, India can build a healthier future for its children. Experts believe that continued efforts in nutrition awareness, food safety, and sustainable eating practices will be crucial in tackling India’s growing burden of lifestyle diseases.Source-Medindia