New Antibody AHA-1031 Shows Promise Against Immunotherapy-Resistant Cancers

New antibody AHA-1031 shows potential in treating non small cell lung cancer resistant to immunotherapy, offering new hope.



What are Immune Checkpoint Inhibitors

Novel and potent MICA/B antibody is therapeutically effective in KRAS LKB1 mutant lung cancer models - (https://jitc.bmj.com/content/13/1/e009867)

An experimental therapy AHA-1031 significantly reduced the size of treatment-resistant lung cancer tumors in animal models by stimulating an immune response from natural killer (NK) cells. Published in thethese findings could pave the way for innovative immunotherapies based on this groundbreaking approach. ( )“The approach we studied here could eventually become a viable therapy for patients whose tumors are not responsive to current immunotherapies,” said study leader Esra Akbay, Ph.D., Assistant Professor of Pathology and a member of the Development and Cancer Research Program in the Harold C. Simmons Comprehensive Cancer Center at UT Southwestern.Immune checkpoint inhibitors (ICIs), a class of anticancer therapies first approved by the Food and Drug Administration in 2011, work by suppressing mechanisms that cancer cells use to inhibit the activity of T cells and thus avoid immune surveillance. By doing so, these drugs enable a patient’s own T cells to fight the cancer. ICIs have revolutionized treatment for many cancers, including non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), the most common type of lung cancer.However, some cancers don’t respond to ICIs, Dr. Akbay explained. These include NSCLC tumors that carry mutations in both the KRAS and LKB1 genes. Patients with this type of cancer, known as KL mutant NSCLC, have limited treatment options if their tumors don’t respond to ICIs.Searching for a different way to treat these tumors, Dr. Akbay and her colleagues studied NK cells, a type of white blood cell that also fights cancer. Proteins called MICA and MICB, produced on the surface of cells in NSCLC and many other cancer types, can activate NK cells and turn them into cancer killers. KL mutant tumors are especially heavy producers of these proteins. However, cancer cells also shed MICA and MICB into the area surrounding the tumor and the bloodstream. Not only does this shedding reduce the amount of MICA and MICB on cell surfaces available to activate NK cells, Dr. Akbay said, but the proteins that have been shed inactivate NK cells.To resolve this, she and her colleagues in the Akbay Lab collaborated with Aakha Biologics, a company that makes drugs based on antibodies. These antibodies bind both to antigens (molecules recognized by the immune system) and immune cells. The team designed an antibody, named AHA-1031, that on one side binds to MICA and MICB to prevent them from shedding, and on the other side binds to NK cells to stimulate a phenomenon known as antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity (ADCC), which prompts immune cells to kill cancer cells.Experiments on NSCLC cells growing in petri dishes showed that AHA-1031 bound strongly to MICA and MICB, stabilizing these proteins on the cancer cell surfaces and preventing their shedding. When the researchers introduced NK cells into the cell cultures, results showed that AHA-1031 bound to the surface of cancer cells, causing ADCC. These findings held true for other tumor types that produce MICA and MICB, including pancreatic, colon, ovarian, and prostate cancer cells.Together, Dr. Akbay said, these findings suggest that AHA-1031 could have potential as a new type of cancer immunotherapy. If these findings are confirmed in future studies, she added, this antibody therapy could eventually be tested in clinical trials.Source-Newswise