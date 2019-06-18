medindia

Poor Oral Health Tied to a 75 % Increase in Liver Cancer Risk: Study

by Iswarya on  June 18, 2019 at 10:18 AM Cancer News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Poor oral health is linked to a 75 percent increased risk of hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC), the most common form of liver cancer, reports a new study. The findings of the study are published in the journal United European Gastroenterology Journal.
Poor Oral Health Tied to a 75 % Increase in Liver Cancer Risk: Study
Poor Oral Health Tied to a 75 % Increase in Liver Cancer Risk: Study

The study, by researchers at Queen's University Belfast, analyzed a large cohort of over 469,000 people in the UK, investigated the association between oral health conditions and the risk of many gastrointestinal cancers, including liver, colon, rectum and pancreatic cancer. Models were applied to estimate the relationship between cancer risk and self-reported oral health conditions, such as painful or bleeding gums, mouth ulcers and loose teeth.

While no significant associations were observed on the risk of the majority gastrointestinal cancers and poor oral health, a substantial link was found for hepatobiliary cancer.

"Poor oral health has been associated with the risk of several chronic diseases, such as heart disease, stroke, and diabetes," explained Dr. Haydée WT Jordão, from the Centre of Public Health at Queen's University Belfast and lead author of the study.

"However, there is inconsistent evidence on the association between poor oral health and specific types of gastrointestinal cancers, which is what our research aimed to examine."

Of the 469,628 participants, 4,069 developed gastrointestinal cancer during the (average) six-year follow up. In 13% of these cases, patients reported poor oral health. Participants with poor oral health were more likely to be younger, female, living in deprived socioeconomic areas and consumed less than two portions of fruit and vegetables per day.

The biological mechanisms by which poor oral health may be more strongly associated with liver cancer, rather than other digestive cancers, is currently uncertain. One explanation is the potential role of the oral and gut microbiome in disease development. "The liver contributes to the elimination of bacteria from the human body," stated Dr. Haydée WT Jordão.

"When the liver is affected by diseases, such as hepatitis, cirrhosis, or cancer, its function will decline, and bacteria will survive for longer and therefore have the potential to cause more harm. One bacteria, Fusobacterium nucleatum, originates in the oral cavity but its role in liver cancer is unclear. Further studies investigating the microbiome and liver cancer are therefore warranted."

Another theory in explaining the higher cancer risk due to poor oral health suggests that participants with a high number of missing teeth may alter their diet, consuming softer and potentially less nutritious foods, which in turn influence the risk of liver cancer2.

Liver cancer is the sixth bigger cancer killer in the EU, claiming the lives of almost 60,000 people per year3. The five-year survival rate for the disease across Europe is just 11%4, and approximately 9 in 10 cases are in individuals over the age of 55 ref media pack3. It is believed that up to half of cases of liver cancer are preventable, with risk factors often relating to lifestyles, such as for overweight or obesity, smoking, and alcohol consumption.

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Fongitar (Zinc Pyrithionone)

Fongitar (Zinc Pyrithionone)

Drug - Food Interactions

Drug - Food Interactions

Accident and Trauma Care

Accident and Trauma Care

Recommended Reading

Current Treatments for Liver Cancer

Current Treatments for Liver Cancer (also known as hepatoma or hepatocellular carcinoma) can result in complete cure of the disease if it is detected early.

Liver Cancer

Liver or hepatic cancer is an abnormal growth of cells in the liver. The leading cause of the disease is cirrhosis or scarring of the liver tissue.

Radiofrequency Ablation for Liver Cancer Tumors

All you need to know on Radiofrequency Ablation (RFA) therapy for liver cancer including treatment, risk factors, side effects and more.

New Radiotherapy Treatment Option for Liver Cancer

New radiotherapy treatment shows promise as a potential cure for early stage liver cancer.

AIDS/HIV

"AIDS is an epidemic disease, a potentially preventable, deadly infection for which there is no cure, no vaccine, and it is not under control." - National Commission on AIDS, 1993.

Alcoholic Liver Disease

Encyclopedia section of medindia gives general information about Alcoholic Liver Disease.

Bubbles and Brews - Alcohol Facts

There is more to alcohol than mere intoxication. Infamous because of its social abuse but indispensable because of its many industrial applications.

Hepatitis A

Hepatitis A is the most benign of the hepatitis viruses and usually has no long term side effects. Hepatitis A vaccine is available that is 95% effective in preventing the disease.

Hepatitis B

Hepatitis B is inflammation of the liver due to infection with the hepatitis B virus.

Neonatal Jaundice

Yellow colouring of skin in newborns, a condition called Neonatal jaundice. , Neonatal jaundice is caused by presence of excessive serum bilirubin.

More News on:

Alcoholic Liver Disease Hepatitis A Hepatitis B AIDS/HIV Liver Cancer Cancer and Homeopathy Neonatal Jaundice Bubbles and Brews - Alcohol Facts Cancer Facts Cancer 

What's New on Medindia

Scientists Convert Type A Blood to Type O Blood

Health Benefits of Cranberries

Nail Biting
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive