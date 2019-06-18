medindia

Excessive Video Gaming can Lead to Obesity

by Adeline Dorcas on  June 18, 2019 at 11:05 AM
Playing too much video games can lead to obesity. In today's digital world, video games have become a hobby for most children and teens. Frequent gaming can affect both mental and physical health. So, make sure to overcome video game addiction to stay active and healthy.
A chubby teen lolling on the sofa for hours on end, the game controller in one hand, a bag of crisps at his side and a bottle of coke on the coffee table. This is the mental picture many people have of the typical gamer. Along with this goes the widespread notion that frequent gaming contributes to obesity. Is this justified?

"The study contradicts this stereotype for children and teenagers. In adults, there is a slight positive correlation between playing video games and body mass," explains Professor Markus Appel, a communication psychologist at the University of Würzburg. Researchers from the University of Würzburg (Markus Appel, Caroline Marker) and from the Johannes Kepler University Linz and the Leibniz Institute for Educational Trajectories in Bamberg (Professor Timo Gnambs) conducted a meta-analysis comprising a total of 20 relevant studies with more than 38,000 participants. However, the analysis revealed only a small correlation between video game playing and excess weight or body mass. Only one percent of a person's overweight can thus be attributed to time spent playing computer games.

No Link in Children and Teenagers

The link was only established for adults but not for children and teenagers. "It may be that people who are overweight are more likely to continue their hobby of playing video games during the transition to adulthood whereas new leisure time activities become more important for others," Appel suggests.

In the past, the link between gaming and overweight has already been studied by several researchers. "Overweight and obesity are usually associated with sedentary media consumption such as watching television or playing non-active video games," the team of researchers writes in its current study published in the journal Social Science and Medicine. The new meta-analysis was launched because the individual studies yielded different results.

Less Time Exercising

How can the correlation be explained? "We identified a significant indirect effect which shows that people who spend more time playing video games also spend less time exercising and therefore weigh more or have more body mass," the team from Würzburg and Linz writes. Other factors such as eating junk food while gaming or lack of sleep were not verified because there were not enough relevant studies available.

The scientists considered only sedentary video games in their current analysis - i.e., games that are played in a sitting position. Active video games such as Wii Sports or Pokémon Go, which require the players to move, were not taken into consideration.

Source: Eurekalert

Recommended Reading

Violent Video Games Dangerous for Children, Says Study

Kids who are exposed to violent video games were found to more likely pull the trigger in real-life situations, when compared to kids who don't indulge in such gaming habits, warned researchers.

Video Game Might be Putting Your Child at Increased Risk of Early Diabetes

The increasing prevalence of the video game culture among children is putting them at increased risk of early type 2 diabetes.

Walk More, Play More With Pokémon GO

Mobile game Pokémon Go goes viral and makes people walk more. Hence, this popular augmented reality (AR) game played on smartphones offers all kinds of interactive experiences, which help boost people's enthusiasm for physical activity.

Excessive Gaming is Officially a Disorder: WHO

Too much gaming can harm your health. Hence, the World Health Organisation (WHO) assembly has officially agreed to identify 'gaming disorder' as an illness.

Battle of the Bulge

The ‘battle of bulge’ is the toughest of all battles. Once you put on weight it is so difficult to get rid of it. Here are the best tips to fight off that extra flab.

Body Mass Index

Body mass index (BMI) is a simple tool that is generally used to estimate the total amount of body fat.

Bulimia Nervosa

The term ''Bulimia'' refers to episodes of uncontrolled excessive eating, known as "binges," followed by self-induced vomiting or purgation.

Diabesity

With more than one billion people affected, diabesity is the largest epidemic in the world today. Fortunately it can be reversed with lifestyle changes.

Diabetes Type 2 and Its Link to Sugar-Sweetened Beverages

Sugar-sweetened beverages contribute to metabolic syndrome leading to higher risk for type-2 diabetes and cardiovascular disease.

Diet and Nutrition for Healthy Weight Loss

Correct diet and a planned exercise regime is the mantra of healthy and sustainable weight loss.

Hunger Fullness and Weight Control

An erratic way of eating or any metabolic disturbance in the hunger fullness signals is one of the major causes of obesity.

Liposuction

Liposuction is a cosmetic procedure, which is used to suck out the excess or abnormal fat deposition to give a well-contoured shapely look.

Obesity

Obesity is a condition where there is excess accumulation of body fat which poses a risk to the health of the individual. It can affect children and adults.

