Poor Oral Health can be a Risk Factor for COVID-19 in Cardiac Patients

The correlation between poor oral health and COVID-19 severity as well as the delayed recovery demonstrates a potential need to consider oral health as an additional risk factor for cardiac patients who may contract COVID-19.
This finding is discovered in a sub-study examining Egyptian cardiac patients that will be presented at ACC Middle East 2021, a hybrid meeting held in partnership with the American College of Cardiology, Egyptian Society of Cardiology and the ACC Egypt Chapter.
Oral cavity is a potential reservoir for respiratory pathogens.Previous trials have linked poor oral hygiene to increased inflammation, and cardiovascular disease.
A new study assessed oral health status, the severity of COVID-19 symptoms, C-reactive protein (CRP) levels and duration of recovery in 86 Egyptian heart disease patients with a confirmed COVID-19 PCR test.
Using a questionnaire, researchers assessed oral health and COVID-19 severity. An oral health score was used to determine the effect of oral health on COVID-19.
Data on CRP levels and COVID-19 PCR tests were collected via the questionnaire and confirmed via medical records. CRP levels are used to determine when there is inflammation in the body.
The correlation between oral health and COVID-19 severity showed a significant inverse relationship, as did the correlation between oral health with recovery period and CRP values.
Poor oral health was correlated with increased values of CRP and delayed recovery, especially in patients with cardiac diseases.
Researchers stress that lifestyle measures like good oral hygiene with mouthwashes and regular dental visits should be instructed to all cardiac patients to decrease the severity of COVID-19 infection.
This new study finding also highlights the need to give more space in research for these risk factors which can be easily modified in COVID-19.
