Poor Oral Health can be a Risk Factor for COVID-19 in Cardiac Patients

Based on these facts, researchers hypothesized that increased COVID-19 severity may be linked to poor oral health status, especially in patients with cardiovascular diseases.A new study assessed oral health status, the severity of COVID-19 symptoms, C-reactive protein (CRP) levels and duration of recovery in 86 Egyptian heart disease patients with a confirmed COVID-19 PCR test.Using a questionnaire, researchers assessed oral health and COVID-19 severity. An oral health score was used to determine the effect of oral health on COVID-19.Data on CRP levels and COVID-19 PCR tests were collected via the questionnaire and confirmed via medical records. CRP levels are used to determine when there is inflammation in the body.Poor oral health was correlated with increased values of CRP and delayed recovery, especially in patients with cardiac diseases.Researchers stress thatThis new study finding also highlights the need to give more space in research for these risk factors which can be easily modified in COVID-19.Source: Medindia