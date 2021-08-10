Outdoor Activities can Improve Mood and Reduce Anxiety

Advertisement

Nature-based interventions (NBIs) support people to engage with nature in a structured way to improve mental health.Lead author of the study, Dr Peter Coventry from the Department of Health Sciences, said: "We've known for some time that being in nature is good for health and wellbeing, but our study reinforces the growing evidence that doing things in nature is associated with large gains in mental health".However, there was less evidence that outdoor activities led to improved physical health. This research suggests that there need to be more appropriate ways to measure the short and longer-term impact of nature-based activities on physical health.The substantial, sustained investment in the community and place-based solutions such as nature-based interventions are likely to play an important role in addressing a post-pandemic surge in demand for mental health support.Source: Medindia