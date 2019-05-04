medindia
Poor Diet can Lead to Hundreds of Deaths in India: Lancet Study

by Iswarya on  April 5, 2019 at 10:16 AM Research News
Consuming a poor diet, especially the low intake of whole grains and fruits, causes hundreds of deaths in India yearly, reports a new study. The findings of the study are published in the journal Lancet.
The study, reported in the Lancet journal, analyzed data from 195 countries and found that one in five deaths globally equivalent to 11 million deaths is associated with lack of optimal amount of food and nutrients.

Low intake of whole grains below 125 grams per day was the leading dietary risk factor for death and disease in India, the US, Brazil, Pakistan, Nigeria, Russia, Egypt, Germany, Iran, and Turkey.

In Bangladesh, low intake of fruits below 250 grams per day was the leading dietary risk.

In 2017, the countries with the lowest rates of diet-related deaths were Israel, France, Spain, Japan, and Andorra. India ranked 118th with 310 deaths per 100,000 people.

The findings highlight the urgent need for coordinated global efforts to improve diet through collaboration with various sections of the food system and policies that drive balanced diets.

"This study affirms what many have thought for several years -- that poor diet is responsible for more deaths than any other risk factor in the world," said Christopher Murray, Director at the University of Washington in the US.

"Poor diet is an equal opportunity killer. We are what we eat, and risks affect people across a range of demographics, including age, gender, and economic status," said lead author Ashkan Afshin, Assistant Professor at the varsity.

While a poor diet caused an estimated 11 million deaths, diets high in sodium, low in whole grains, and low in fruit together accounted for over five million of all diet-related deaths globally in 2017.

The causes of these deaths included 10 million deaths from cardiovascular disease, 913,000 cancer-related deaths, and almost 339,000 deaths from Type-2 diabetes.

Deaths related to diet have increased from eight million in 1990, primarily due to increases in the population and population aging, the report said.

Source: IANS

Inadequate Sleep can Cause Poor Dietary Choices

Recently scientists have discovered that sleep deprived teens are more prone to make fast food choices as compared to the well-rested ones.

Poor Diet, Obesity Before Conception Impacts Child's Health

Not just smoking and drinking alcohol, obesity and poor diet in the parent can also greatly impact the growth, development and long-term health of the children.

Poor Diet and Smoking Still The Leading Risk Factors For Early Death in England

The East of England was the healthiest region in the western world with low numbers dying early from hear disease, cancer and lung conditions.

