Plastic Found in Premature Baby Placentas

by Colleen Fleiss on Feb 2 2025 11:14 PM

The buildup of plastics may increase the risk of preterm birth, affecting infant health and development.

A groundbreaking study conducted by a team of doctors in the US has revealed a significant presence of microplastics and nanoplastics in the placentae of infants born prematurely. ()
Microplastics -- less than 5 millimeters --, and nanoplastics -- measured in billionths of a meter -- are invisible to the naked eye and are widespread throughout our environment.

The Hidden Dangers: Long-Term Health Effects of Microplastics in the Body
Microplastics in the body can cause chronic inflammation, oxidative stress, immune suppression, and increase risks of cancer, reproductive issues, and more.

Microplastics and Preterm Birth

Previous research has shown that exposure to plastics in general is harmful to both the environment and humans. The team including from the Baylor College of Medicine, Texas Children’s Hospital, and the University of New Mexico found that the levels of microplastics and nanoplastics were significantly higher in the preterm placenta. They were also at much greater levels than previously measured in human blood. This showed that plastics were likely accumulating in the placenta during pregnancy, with greater exposure and accumulation occurring in cases of preterm birth.

“The finding of higher placental concentrations among preterm births was surprising because it was counterintuitive to what you might expect if it was merely a byproduct of the length of time of the pregnancy,” said lead author Enrico R. Barrozo, Assistant Professor in the Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology at Baylor College of Medicine and Texas Children’s Hospital in Houston.

“This hints at the possibility that the accumulation of plastics could be contributing to the risk and occurrence of preterm birth,” said the team, in the abstract, published in the journal Pregnancy. The team used highly sensitive mass spectrometry to analyse 175 placentae and compared them with 100 placentae collected at term and 75 collected preterm (less than 37 weeks of pregnancy).The study adds to the growing body of evidence against microplastics and nanoplastics ranging from heart disease to potential stroke.

Microplastics Linked to Lung and Colon Cancer
Microplastics in the air may contribute to lung and colon cancers, posing a serious health risk.
It demonstrates a real risk of exposure to plastics on human health and disease, said the team. The study will be presented at the ongoing Society for Maternal-Fetal Medicine’s (SMFM) annual meeting in Colorado, US.

Reference:
  1. SMFM 2025 Pregnancy Meeting - (https://smfm2025.eventscribe.net/)
Source-IANS
How Are Microplastics and Cholesterol Raising the Risk?
Experts warn that high cholesterol and microplastics pose significant risks for cardiovascular diseases such as heart attacks and strokes.
5% Yearly Cut Could Steady Ocean Microplastics
Implementing a 5% annual reduction in plastic pollution may help stabilize the presence of microplastics in oceanic environments.

