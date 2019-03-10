medindia

Physical Therapist or Chiropractor Visit for Back Pain may Decrease Opioid Use

by Iswarya on  October 3, 2019 at 3:27 PM Research News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Seeing a chiropractor or physical therapist first for lower back pain rather than a primary care physician may reduce opioid prescriptions, reports a new study.
Physical Therapist or Chiropractor Visit for Back Pain may Decrease Opioid Use
Physical Therapist or Chiropractor Visit for Back Pain may Decrease Opioid Use

For the research, the team looked at commercial insurance, and Medicare Advantage claims data from the OptumLabs database for 216,504 adults who were diagnosed with new-onset low back pain between 2008 and 2013 and had not been prescribed opioids before.

Show Full Article


For the analysis, the researchers controlled as many socio-demographic, geographical, and medical history factors as they could get from the insurance claims data.

According to the study, published in BMJ Open, patients who first saw a PCP for low back pain were 79 percent more likely to use prescription opioids than patients who first visited a chiropractor and 71 percent more likely than those who first went to a physical therapist.

The researchers also found patients in states with provisional or unrestricted access to physical therapy were much more likely to see a physical therapist first than patients in states with limited physical therapy access.

Source: IANS

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Most Popular On Medindia:

Find a Doctor

Find a Doctor

How to Reduce School Bag Weight - Simple Tips

How to Reduce School Bag Weight - Simple Tips

Post-Nasal Drip

Post-Nasal Drip

Recommended Reading

Back Pain at Workplace: Prevention and Exercises

Understanding the basics about our back and our posture is very important in preventing back pain and improving workplace productivity.

Discogram / Discography

Discogram is a diagnostic procedure in which x-ray dye or contrast material is injected into the discs of the spine to evaluate back pain.

Pulsed Radiofrequency Safe and Effective for Pain Relief in Low Back Pain

Pulsed radiofrequency (pRF) is safe and effective for relief of pain in patients with low back pain. pRF improves mobility and patients recover faster when compared to local steroid injections.

Low Back Pain Treatment With Mild Electric Current

Mild electric current using Pulse Radio Frequency Energy (PRFE), relieves pain without side effects and works for those who don't respond to medication and exercise.

Amoebic Dysentery

Amoebic dysentery or amoebiasis is an infection of the intestine that causes diarrhoea most frequently along with other causes.

Back Injuries

Common back injuries include strains, sprains and fracture and they can occur due to pressure or trauma.

Back Pain

Back pain or Backache is common due to poor posture, postural deformities and life style. Back pain can be classified anatomically as upper, lower and middle back pain.

Can Heavy School Bag Cause Back Pain in Children?

Causes of backache in adults can vary but majority of backaches in growing children is traced to heavy school bags. Backache in children is a common problem now with school bags becoming heavier.

Cannabis

Cannabis has a long history of medicinal, recreational, and industrial use and comes from a bushy plant with thick sticky flowers called Cannabis Sativa

Cervical Spondylosis

Cervical spondylosis is a disorder in which there is abnormal wear on cervical vertebrae.

Drug Abuse

The use of Drugs for reasons other than its prescribed recommendation, is known as Drug abuse or substance abuse. Drug abuse or substance abuse is initiated by various biological and social factors.

Drug Detox

Drug detoxification (or drug detox) is a process that helps drug addicts to give up drugs with less or no withdrawal symptoms.

Traction For Lumbar Pain

Traction is the maximum force imparted between two bony surfaces for distracting them without causing any injury.

More News on:

Back PainCervical SpondylosisAmoebic DysenteryCannabisDrug AbuseDrug DetoxBack Pain at Workplace: Prevention and ExercisesTraction For Lumbar PainBack InjuriesCan Heavy School Bag Cause Back Pain in Children?

What's New on Medindia

Laryngeal Cancer

Meniere's Disease

New Hope for Patients With Metastatic Prostate Cancer
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive