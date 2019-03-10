medindia

High-Fructose Diet may Damage the Liver's Ability to Burn Fat

by Iswarya on  October 3, 2019 at 2:27 PM Diet & Nutrition News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Consuming fructose-rich diets, such as processed foods and sugar-sweetened beverages, may damage the liver's ability to burn fat properly, warns a new study. The findings of the study are published in the journal Cell Metabolism.
High-Fructose Diet may Damage the Liver's Ability to Burn Fat
High-Fructose Diet may Damage the Liver's Ability to Burn Fat

"The most important takeaway of this study is that high fructose in the diet is bad," said lead study author C. Ronald Kahn, Professor of Medicine at Harvard Medical School.

Show Full Article


"It's not bad because it's more calories, but because it has effects on liver metabolism to make it worse at burning fat. As a result, adding fructose to the diet makes the liver store more fat, and this is bad for the liver and bad for whole-body metabolism," Kahn, who also serves as the Chief Academic Officer at Joslin Diabetes Center in the US, said.

Interestingly, the researchers found that equally high levels of glucose in the diet actually improved the fat-burning function of the liver.

In a series of animal studies, the researchers compared effects on the metabolism of six different diets -- regular chow, chow with high fructose, chow with high glucose, a high-fat diet, a high-fat diet with high fructose, and a high-fat diet with high glucose.

The researchers analyzed different known markers of fatty liver to determine the effects of each diet. For example, they looked at levels of acylcarnitines in the liver's cells.

Acylcarnitines are produced when the liver burns fats. High levels of these are a bad sign since it means there is a lot of fat in the liver being burned. Acylcarnitines were highest in the animals on the high-fat plus high fructose diet.

They were lower in the high-fat plus glucose diet than in the plain high-fat diet, which reflected previous observational findings and indicated that glucose performed an assistive fat-burning action in these animals.

They also monitored the activity of a critical enzyme for fat-burning known as CPT1a. In the case of CPT1a, the higher the levels, the better - they indicate that mitochondria, the powerhouse of the cell, which provides energy for cellular functions, are performing their fat-burning jobs correctly.

However, in the high-fat plus fructose diet, the researchers found that levels of CPT1a are low and their activity was very low, meaning mitochondria cannot function properly.

These findings, combined with other markers they monitored, proved that both high-fat and high-fat plus fructose diets damage mitochondria and makes it easier for the liver to synthesize and store fat rather than burn it.

Source: IANS

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Most Popular On Medindia:

Blood Donation - Recipients

Blood Donation - Recipients

Accident and Trauma Care

Accident and Trauma Care

Loram (2 mg) (Lorazepam)

Loram (2 mg) (Lorazepam)

Recommended Reading

Fructose-rich Diet Causes Liver Injury

A study in rats found that a fructose-rich diet can cause metabolic abnormalities and liver damage.

Fructose Does Not Impact Emerging Indicator for Cardiovascular Disease

New research has found that fructose, the sugar often blamed for the obesity epidemic, does not itself have any impact on an emerging marker for the risk of cardiovascular disease known as postprandial triglycerides.

Effects of Fructose Limited to Excess Calorie Intake

Fructose, the sugar often blamed for the obesity epidemic, does not have any impact on an emerging indicator for the risk of cardiovascular disease known as postprandial triglycerides, reveals a new study.

Atkins Diet

Atkins diet is a low carbohydrate diet and aids in weight loss. It was developed by Robert Atkins.

Bulimia Nervosa

The term ''Bulimia'' refers to episodes of uncontrolled excessive eating, known as "binges," followed by self-induced vomiting or purgation.

Burns

Burn injuries have reached epidemic proportions in recent years. Burn accident statistics show that at least 50% of all burn accidents can be prevented.

Diet Pills

Diet pills are flooding the market by millions. The positive side of diet pills to most people is that they achieve their objective of losing weight. Medical reviews are against the use of diet pills.

Low Carbohydrate Diet

A low carbohydrate diet helps achieve weight loss. It is a diet plan that restricts the carbohydrate intake.

Negative Calorie Diet

The History of dieting probably dates back to the year 1807. It was believed that King William suddenly felt the urge to lose weight after he found it difficult to ride his horse due to weight gain.

South Beach Diet

South Beach Diet plan originally developed to prevent heart disease, soon gained popularity as weight loss diet plan. This diet plan was developed by Dr.Arthur Agaston and Marie Almon.

The Cabbage Diet

The plausible reason that can be sited is the inherent low calorie property of cabbage.

Why Do We Eat - Nutrition Facts

The importance of eating food and the physiological, psychological and social functions of food.

More News on:

Diet PillsLow Carbohydrate DietAtkins DietBurnsThe Cabbage DietSouth Beach DietNegative Calorie DietBulimia NervosaWhy Do We Eat - Nutrition FactsDiet Lifestyle and Heart Disease

What's New on Medindia

Meniere's Disease

New Hope for Patients With Metastatic Prostate Cancer

Menstrual Periods
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive