Pulsed Radiofrequency Safe and Effective for Pain Relief in Low Back Pain

Pulsed radiofrequency (pRF) offers better and faster pain relief in patients with low back pain and sciatica caused by bulging intervertebral disk that does not improve with painkillers and steroid injections, according to a new study at the Sapienza University of Rome in Italy. The findings of the study are being presented at the yearly meeting of the Radiological Society of North America (RSNA).

Scientists compared the efficacy of pulsed radiofrequency with localized steroid injections in patients who did not show improvement despite painkillers. The study included about 128 participants

Pulsed radiofrequency (pRF) treatment was directly administered to the involved nerve root under CT guidance for about 10 minutes

For comparison, CT guided localized steroid injections was given to another group of 120 patients

During the one year follow-up period, pRF treatment was found to be superior and more effective compared to steroid injections

Relief of back and leg pain was both better and quicker with pRF

with pRF The number of patients who perceived pain relief and improvement was significantly higher (95%) in the pulsed radiofrequency group compared to those who received steroid injections (61%)

Minimally invasive

Relieves pain faster and better

Safe and long lasting

Often a single session of 10 minutes may be sufficient

Low-cost treatment and non-repetitive

Invasive and costly surgical procedures can be avoided

Low back pain and sciatica are commonly encountered conditions due to bulging of the jelly-like. The bulged disc material presses upon the nerve roots in the spinal cord resulting in moderate to severe pain. The pain is initially managed with painkillers such as paracetamol and NSAIDs (ibuprofen), and for more severe pain, localized corticosteroid injections are advised. If these measures fail, then costly and invasive surgical procedures may be opted for pain relief.Nowand may help avoid further costly and invasive surgery to the spine.Alessandro Napoli, M.D., Ph.D., senior author and professor of interventional radiology at Sapienza University of Rome in Italy, said:The findings of the study seem to suggest that pulsed radiofrequency (pRF) treatment is superior to current medical treatments and steroid injections, as well as helping these patients avoid invasive and costly surgical procedures.Dr. Napoli says Pulsed radiofrequency (PRF) is a minimally invasive procedure using high frequency current to stun the painful nerve root . Although there may be an initial flare-up of pain, it then settles down to significantly lower levels.In conclusion, pulsed radiofrequency (pRF) may be a boon to patients with intractable low back pain and for those who wish to avoid more invasive and expensive treatments.In the words of Dr. Napoli,Source: Medindia