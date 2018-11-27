Pulsed Radiofrequency Safe and Effective for Pain Relief in Low Back Pain

Low back pain and sciatica (pain radiating from lower back to the leg) is a common condition seen in patients caused by bulging of the intervertebral disk which presses on the nerve roots in the spine

Pulsed radiofrequency (pRF) offers better and faster pain relief in patients with low back pain and sciatica caused by bulging intervertebral disk that does not improve with painkillers and steroid injections, according to a new study at the Sapienza University of Rome in Italy. The findings of the study are being presented at the yearly meeting of the Radiological Society of North America (RSNA).