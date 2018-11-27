Pulsed Radiofrequency Safe and Effective for Pain Relief in Low Back Pain

Highlights:
- Low back pain and
sciatica (pain radiating from lower back to the leg) is a common condition
seen in patients caused by bulging of the intervertebral disk which
presses on the nerve roots in the spine
- Pulsed
radiofrequency (pRF) is a minimally invasive treatment that offers
superior pain relief in patients with low back pain and sciatica that does
not respond to more conservative measures such as pain killers and steroid
injections
- Patients treated
with pulsed radiofrequency had good pain relief and a faster rate of
recovery compared to patients treated with local steroid injections
Pulsed radiofrequency (pRF) offers better and
faster pain relief in patients with low back pain and sciatica caused by
bulging intervertebral disk that does not improve with painkillers and steroid
injections, according to a new study at the Sapienza University of Rome in
Italy. The findings of the study are being presented at the yearly meeting of
the Radiological Society of North America (RSNA).
Pulsed
Radiofrequency - Alternative Form of Pain Relief for Low Back Pain
Low back pain and sciatica
are
commonly encountered conditions due to bulging of the jelly-like intervertebral disc material
. The
bulged disc material presses upon the nerve roots in the spinal cord resulting
in moderate to severe pain. The pain is initially managed with painkillers such
as paracetamol and NSAIDs (ibuprofen), and for more severe pain, localized
corticosteroid injections are advised.
If these measures fail, then costly and invasive surgical procedures may
be opted for pain relief.
‘Patients administered pulsed radiofrequency had better pain relief with the improvement of mobility and faster rates of recovery compared to local steroid injections’
Now an
alternative form of pain relief called pulsed radiofrequency has been found to
be more effective than steroid injections
and may help avoid further costly
and invasive surgery to the spine.
Alessandro Napoli, M.D., Ph.D., senior author
and professor of interventional radiology at Sapienza University of Rome in Italy, said: "Pulsed radiofrequency creates a nerve modulation, significantly reducing inflammation and its associated
symptoms."
Comparing
Pulsed Radiofrequency with Localized Steroid Injections
- Scientists
compared the efficacy of pulsed radiofrequency with localized steroid
injections in patients who did not show improvement despite painkillers. The study included about 128
participants
- Pulsed
radiofrequency (pRF) treatment was directly administered to the involved
nerve root under CT guidance for about 10 minutes
- For comparison,
CT guided localized steroid injections was given to another group of 120
patients
- During the one
year follow-up period, pRF treatment was found to be superior and more
effective compared to steroid injections
- Relief of back and leg pain was both better and quicker with pRF
- The number of patients who perceived pain
relief and improvement was significantly higher (95%) in the pulsed
radiofrequency group compared to those who received steroid injections
(61%)
The findings of the study seem to suggest that
pulsed radiofrequency (pRF) treatment is superior to current medical treatments
and steroid injections, as well as helping these patients avoid invasive and
costly surgical procedures.
Dr. Napoli says, "Given our study results, we offer pulsed radiofrequency to
patients with a herniated disk and sciatic nerve compression whose symptoms do
not benefit from conservative therapy."
Pulsed
Radiofrequency Treatment and Its Merits
Pulsed
radiofrequency (PRF) is a minimally invasive procedure using high frequency current
to stun the painful nerve root
. Although there may be an initial
flare-up of pain, it then settles down to significantly lower levels.
Advantages of
Pulsed Radiofrequency Treatment
- Minimally
invasive
- Relieves pain
faster and better
- Safe and long
lasting
- Often a single
session of 10 minutes may be sufficient
- Low-cost
treatment and non-repetitive
- Invasive and
costly surgical procedures can be avoided
In conclusion, pulsed radiofrequency
(pRF) may be a boon to patients with intractable low back pain and for those
who wish to avoid more invasive and expensive treatments.
In the words of Dr. Napoli, "There is a big gap between conservative treatments for disk
compression and herniation and surgical repair, which can lead to infection,
bleeding, and a long recovery period. Evolving technologies like this
image-guided treatment may help a substantial number of patients avoid
surgery."
