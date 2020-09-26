Pets can Boost Your Mental Health During Lockdown

‘Owning an animal companion boosted mental health and reduced feelings of loneliness.’

However, 68 percent of pet owners informed having been worried about their animals during the COVID lockdown. For example, they wouldn't know who would look after their pet if they fell ill."We also learned that in this study, the strength of the emotional bond with pets did not statistically vary by animal species, meaning that people in our sample felt on average as emotionally close to, for example, their guinea pig as they felt to their dog.Dr. Ratschen added: "While our study revealed that having a pet may mitigate some of the harmful psychological effects of the COVID-19 lockdown, it is important to learn that this finding is unlikely to be of clinical significance and does not warrant any suggestion that people should acquire pets to protect their mental health during the pandemic."Source: Medindia