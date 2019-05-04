medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Senior Health News

Pets Can Improve Older People's Health and Wellbeing

by Adeline Dorcas on  April 5, 2019 at 1:31 PM Senior Health News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Having a pet can make older people more active and healthy, reports a new study. Therefore, growing old is always better with a curled-up cat, a tail-wagging dog, a chirping parakeet or even a serene goldfish.
Pets Can Improve Older People's Health and Wellbeing
Pets Can Improve Older People's Health and Wellbeing

Pets can help older people cope with mental and physical health issues. According to a study, more than three-quarters of pet owners said their animals helped in reducing stress.

Two-thirds of pet owners, and 78 percent of dog owners said pets helped them stay physically active, and 65 people said having a pet helped them connect with other people.

In addition, over 70 percent of the elderly said pets helped them cope with physical or emotional symptoms, and 46 percent reported it helped take their mind off of the pain.

"Relations with pets tend to be less complicated than those with humans, and pets are often a source of great enjoyment. They also provide older people with a sense of being needed and loved," said Mary Janevic, a researcher at the University of Michigan in the US.

For the study, the team included 2,051 people aged 50-80 years.

However, time commitment and cost stood in the way of pet ownership, researchers said. Apart from people reporting difficulty in traveling or enjoying activities outside the home due to pets, 18 percent said having a pet put a strain on their budget.

One in six participants said they put their pet's needs ahead of their own. "Although the benefits of pets are significant, social connections and activities with friends and family are also key to quality of life," the study said.

Helping older people find low-cost ways to support pet ownership, while not sacrificing other important relationships and priorities is an investment in overall mental and physical health," said Cathleen Connell, Professor at the varsity.

Source: IANS

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Pregnancy Confirmation Calculator

Pregnancy Confirmation Calculator

Sinopril (2mg) (Lacidipine)

Sinopril (2mg) (Lacidipine)

Drug Side Effects Calculator

Drug Side Effects Calculator

Recommended Reading

Exposure to Pets During Infancy Reduces Allergy Risk Later in Life: Study

Kids exposed to pets are less likely to develop allergies and other diseases later in childhood, finds a new study.

Now, You can Memorialise Your Dead Pets by Sending Them to Space

Houston based 'space burial' company will launch a new service, where the owners can send their beloved dead animal companions into space.

Survey: Women Consider Pets To Be Better Listeners

Most females consider their pets to be better listeners than their partners, according to a survey.

Sharing Your Bed With Pets

Half of all pet owners share their beds or bedrooms with their pets at night.

Health Insurance - India

Health insurance has emerged as one of the fastest growing segments in the non-life insurance industry with 30% growth in 2010-11 with annual premium collections being over Rs 6,000 crores.

More News on:

Health Insurance - India QUALITY OF LIFE Importance Tools for Measuring HRQOL 

What's New on Medindia

Health Benefits of Brown Rice

Irritable Bowel Syndrome Awareness Month - Let Us Speak Out

Cholesteatoma
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive