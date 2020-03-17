Pets can Save Older People from Attempting Suicide

In a paper published in the journal, Dr Young and colleagues discuss the unexpected findings from 35 interviews with older people (aged 60-83 years) on the impact of pets on their health.More than one third (12) who reported beingordiscussed how their pets gave them a reason to live. Feelingby their pet was crucial. Taking responsibility for an animal (feeding, grooming and exercising it) gave them purpose, and the constant physical presence of a pet helped mitigate the loneliness and despair they felt.one woman testified.Men, in particular, identified their pets as playing a key role in their mental health, Dr Young says.Older people are more likely to experience complex health needs, social isolation and loneliness, and fear of burdening their families. For these reasons alone, pets can play a protective role, the researchers say.Dr Young says.The dearth of pet accommodation in aged care should be re-examined in light of these findings, the researchers say.However, Dr Young says not all pet owners will fit this profile.Source: Newswise