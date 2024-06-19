About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
Perinatal Depression Linked to Higher Risk of Heart Disease

by Dr. Preethi Balasubramanian on Jun 19 2024 3:53 PM

New research suggests women with perinatal depression are more likely to develop cardiovascular disease later in life.
Perinatal depression refers to depression experienced during pregnancy or after childbirth. It's a common condition affecting roughly one in five women giving birth worldwide (1 Trusted Source
Women who experience depression during pregnancy or after birth have higher risk of cardiovascular disease

Go to source).

Study Links Perinatal Depression to Increased Risk of Cardiovascular Disease

This groundbreaking study, published today in the European Heart Journal, is the first of its kind to investigate the link between perinatal depression and future cardiovascular health. Researchers analyzed data from nearly 600,000 Swedish women.

Women diagnosed with perinatal depression had a 36% higher risk of developing cardiovascular disease compared to those without a history of depression.

The strongest links were observed with High blood pressure (increased risk by around 50%), Ischemic heart disease (increased risk by around 37%), and Heart failure (increased risk by around 36%).

Implications for Maternal and Cardiovascular Health

These findings can help identify women at higher risk of heart disease, allowing for earlier intervention and preventative measures.

The study highlights the importance of holistic maternal care, addressing both physical and mental health needs.

Researchers are still investigating the exact pathways through which perinatal depression increases cardiovascular disease risk. The study suggests a possible role for genetics and lifestyle factors, warranting further investigation. The impact of effective perinatal depression treatment on heart disease risk needs to be explored.

An accompanying editorial emphasizes the historical neglect of women's mental health research and the lack of readily available treatment options for perinatal depression. The recent approval of the first oral medication for postpartum depression in 2023 is a positive step, but more accessible and effective treatments are needed.

This significant study underlines the long-term health consequences of perinatal depression and underscores the need for comprehensive women's healthcare that prioritizes both mental and physical wellbeing.

Reference:
  1. Women who experience depression during pregnancy or after birth have higher risk of cardiovascular disease - (https://www.escardio.org/The-ESC/Press-Office/Press-releases/Women-who-experience-depression-during-pregnancy-or-after-birth-have-higher-risk-of-cardiovascular-disease)

