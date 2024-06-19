Perinatal Depression Linked to Higher Risk of Heart Disease

New research suggests women with perinatal depression are more likely to develop cardiovascular disease later in life. Perinatal depression refers to depression experienced during pregnancy or after childbirth. It's a common condition affecting roughly one in five women giving birth worldwide (1✔ ✔Trusted Source
Women who experience depression during pregnancy or after birth have higher risk of cardiovascular disease
Go to source).
‘Women with perinatal depression are 50% more likely to develop high blood pressure. #perinataldepression #heartdisease #medindia’
Tweet it Now
Study Links Perinatal Depression to Increased Risk of Cardiovascular DiseaseThis groundbreaking study, published today in the European Heart Journal, is the first of its kind to investigate the link between perinatal depression and future cardiovascular health. Researchers analyzed data from nearly 600,000 Swedish women.
Women diagnosed with perinatal depression had a 36% higher risk of developing cardiovascular disease compared to those without a history of depression.
The strongest links were observed with High blood pressure (increased risk by around 50%), Ischemic heart disease (increased risk by around 37%), and Heart failure (increased risk by around 36%).
Implications for Maternal and Cardiovascular HealthThese findings can help identify women at higher risk of heart disease, allowing for earlier intervention and preventative measures.
The study highlights the importance of holistic maternal care, addressing both physical and mental health needs.
Advertisement
An accompanying editorial emphasizes the historical neglect of women's mental health research and the lack of readily available treatment options for perinatal depression. The recent approval of the first oral medication for postpartum depression in 2023 is a positive step, but more accessible and effective treatments are needed.
Advertisement
Reference:
- Women who experience depression during pregnancy or after birth have higher risk of cardiovascular disease - (https://www.escardio.org/The-ESC/Press-Office/Press-releases/Women-who-experience-depression-during-pregnancy-or-after-birth-have-higher-risk-of-cardiovascular-disease)
Source-Medindia