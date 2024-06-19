About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
Is There a Solution to Tackle Bird Flu in New Zealand?

by Adeline Dorcas on Jun 19 2024 2:55 PM

Artificial Intelligence (AI) algorithms may open up new platforms in the fight against bird flu (avian influenza), reports New Zealand researchers.
A team of researchers from New Zealand use new algorithms to speed up response times to serious biosecurity and epidemic threats such as avian influenza (bird flu).

Bird Flu Virus: Mutation Leading to Human Infection?
The H5N1 Bird flu virus has mutated and started infecting humans. Further mutations of the virus can be detrimental as they may spread infection from man to man.
University of Canterbury Associate Professor of Data Science Alex Gavryushkin is co-leading work to develop technology that could provide real-time predictions in response to health and biosecurity events.

"Our algorithms can present a range of possible outbreak scenarios, rather than just the one that's the most statistically plausible, as well as updating their predictions in real time," said Gavryushkin.

How to Fight Bird Flu using Artificial Intelligence?

Using the Artificial Intelligence (AI) algorithms to inform transmission tracking systems, the technology can use epidemiological and genetic data to track the transmission and spread of the disease, updating the likelihoods of these scenarios as new data emerges, in a situation like the Avian influenza, reports Xinhua news agency.

Could Bird Flu Trigger the Next Global Pandemic?
H5N1 bird flu poses a global risk. Prevention is key to avoiding a pandemic. Stay informed and take action.
"With this new technology results can be updated in real-time, revising previous calculations," Gavryushkin said, adding science can be applied at the scale needed to protect both biosecurity-sensitive industries and livelihoods.

"Once we have this efficient infrastructure for biosecurity algorithms in place, we will be in a far better position to prevent problems further down the track by doing the difficult, time-consuming pre-computations early on, including before outbreaks start and in parallel to them," he said (1 Trusted Source
How equipped is New Zealand to manage bird ?

Go to source).

Bird Flu Outbreak in the US: Implications for Food Safety and Human Health
Exploring the bird flu outbreak in the US, its impact on food safety, and measures to mitigate risks to human health.
New Zealand is a small population with a high dependence on biology-rooted industries, he said, adding applying powerful AI algorithms supports health, growth and innovation in a large global economy.

Gavryushkin collaborates with researchers from the University of Auckland, Massey University, the University of Otago and the Environmental Science and Research on this project.

New Mutation in Bird Flu Virus: An Emerging Threat to Human Health
Bird flu outbreak: New mutation in avian influenza virus (H5N1) could be the next human pandemic, warn health experts.
Reference:
  1. How equipped is New Zealand to manage bird ? - (https://www.canterbury.ac.nz/news-and-events/news/2024/how-equipped-is-new-zealand-to-manage-bird-flu-)


Source-IANS


