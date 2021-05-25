Perimenopause: Six Signs Every Women Should Know

‘Heavy bleeding, hot flashes, change in menstrual cycles, sleep disorders, decreased fertility, vaginal dryness are the six signs of perimenopause.’

It's likely that your cycles are heavier because the lining of your uterus is thicker before being shed, says the expert.The first symptoms of menopause are typically shifts in one's period. Your time, for example, may begin to occur every six to eight weeks. You may have to wait a few months before it reappears. From time to time, you can experience a heavier or lighter flow. It's important to note, however, that you can still become pregnant during perimenopause, the doctor points out.You become flushed and begin to sweat for 5 to 10 minutes. Some women become slightly wet, while others become absolutely saturated in sweat. When you are awakened in the early hours of the morning, you can experience night sweats, she says.Dr Krishnakumar suggests:The vaginal canal is an estrogen-responsive organ. The vaginal lining is usually made up of cells that contain water, allowing it to expand properly. Therefore, it leads to the vaginal walls becoming flexible and expandable thus facilitating intercourse.Perimenopause is known to disrupt natural sleeping patterns; depriving women of the deep restorative sleep they require to face the day. It can make you feel exhausted and exacerbate the other perimenopause symptoms. Hormonal shifts and night sweats will wreak havoc on your sleep. Good habits like maintaining a daily schedule and having enough time to fall asleep will help. Consult your doctor about medical options if your symptoms are serious. Since the ovulation is not regular conception can be nearly impossible. Loss of bone densityEstrogen plays an important role in bone metabolism. Calcium in the bones is normally in a state of equilibrium, with calcium leaving the bone being replaced by calcium entering the bone at any given time.Source: IANS