Very First Recommendations to Assess and Treat Perimenopausal Depression

- Perimenopause is the three- to four-year period
immediately before menopause when menses become irregular and finally
cease, as well as the year after the last menstrual period
- Perimenopause is a vulnerable time in
a woman's life with increased risk of developing serious mental health
issues such as depression; currently there is a lack of proper clinical
recommendations
- First ever guidelines to evaluate and treat perimenopausal
depression in women drafted by the collective efforts of three clinical
organizations; these have been published recently to help practising
doctors diagnose and treat the condition better
Need for Guidelines to
Treat Perimenopausal Depression
Mental
health issues during the perimenopausal period are quite common and currently
there are no established guidelines to help clinicians assess and treat women
during this vulnerable phase in their life, and the condition often remains
undiagnosed or under diagnosed.
To
fill this gaping hole, a team of doctors convened by the North American
Menopause Society and the National Network on Depression Centers Women and Mood
Disorders Task Group, and endorsed by the International Menopause Society have drawn up guidelines and recommendations
which are published simultaneously in
two journals
namely Menopause and the Journal
of Women's Health
.
‘Perimenopausal period is a vulnerable time with increased risk of mental health issues for a woman and it is important to recognize them and provide effective care and treatment.’
"The
reason these guidelines are needed is because depression during the
perimenopausal phase
can occur along with menopausal symptoms
, and these two sets of symptoms are hard to tease apart
, which makes it
difficult for clinicians to appropriately treat these women," said Dr.
Pauline Maki, professor of psychology and psychiatry in the University of
Illinois at Chicago College of Medicine and co-lead author of the new
guidelines. "Many women experience a new onset of depressive symptoms. If
there is underlying low-level depression to begin with, perimenopause can
increase the intensity of depressive symptoms."
Perimenopausal
Depression - Key Observations and Recommendations
The
two co-lead authors Dr. Pauline Maki, professor of psychology and psychiatry in
the University of Illinois at Chicago College of Medicine and Dr. Susan
Kornstein, professor of psychiatry and obstetrics & gynecology at Virginia
Commonwealth University and their panel of doctors made the following important
observations about perimenopausal
depression.
- Perimenopausal period is a
vulnerable period when a woman can have depressive symptoms or even suffer
a major depressive episode
- The risk for depressive symptoms is
increased in women during perimenopause even without a previous depression
- Symptoms of perimenopause such as
hot flashes, night sweats, sleep disturbances, weight gain, and tiredness
can overlap with depressive symptoms, making the diagnosis difficult
- Additional stressors that can affect
mood include caring for aging parents as well as kids, career and
relationship demands, body changes due to aging process and illness in the
family
- Major depressive episodes during
perimenopause should be treated with antidepressants, cognitive
behavioral therapy and other psychotherapies
- Sleep disturbances and night sweats
have to be addressed when treating menopause-related depression
- Estrogen therapy is not helpful in
treating major depressive disorders in postmenopausal women
- Hormonal contraceptives may reduce
symptoms of depression in women during perimenopause; presence of job and
family stressors may benefit from psychotherapy and counseling
- There is not enough evidence on the
benefits of herbal remedies or alternative systems of medicines to treat
perimenopause associated depressive symptoms
Symptoms
and Signs of Depression to be Aware of
|Major Depression Symptoms
|Depression Associated with Perimenopause
|Tiredness and feeling listlessLoss of interest in activities previously enjoyedReduced alertness and slow to respond to situationsLack of focus and attentionFeeling worthless and hopelessSuicidal ideas
|Mood swingsGetting irritated easilyFeeling sad with bouts of crying without reasonHighly anxiousFeeling of despairSleep disturbances due to hot flashes or night sweats
Conclusion
According
to Maki, "Perimenopause is a window of vulnerability for the development
of both depressive symptoms and major depressive episodes. It is important for
women and their health care providers to recognize that these symptoms are
common during perimenopause and can be treated."
