Very First Recommendations to Assess and Treat Perimenopausal Depression

Mental health issues during the perimenopausal period are quite common and currently there are no established guidelines to help clinicians assess and treat women during this vulnerable phase in their life, and the condition often remains undiagnosed or under diagnosed.

Perimenopausal Depression - Key Observations and Recommendations

Perimenopausal period is a vulnerable period when a woman can have depressive symptoms or even suffer a major depressive episode

The risk for depressive symptoms is increased in women during perimenopause even without a previous depression

Symptoms of perimenopause such as hot flashes, night sweats, sleep disturbances, weight gain, and tiredness can overlap with depressive symptoms, making the diagnosis difficult

Additional stressors that can affect mood include caring for aging parents as well as kids, career and relationship demands, body changes due to aging process and illness in the family

Major depressive episodes during perimenopause should be treated with antidepressants, cognitive behavioral therapy and other psychotherapies

Sleep disturbances and night sweats have to be addressed when treating menopause-related depression

Estrogen therapy is not helpful in treating major depressive disorders in postmenopausal women

Hormonal contraceptives may reduce symptoms of depression in women during perimenopause; presence of job and family stressors may benefit from psychotherapy and counseling

There is not enough evidence on the benefits of herbal remedies or alternative systems of medicines to treat perimenopause associated depressive symptoms



Major Depression Symptoms Depression Associated with Perimenopause Tiredness and feeling listlessLoss of interest in activities previously enjoyedReduced alertness and slow to respond to situationsLack of focus and attentionFeeling worthless and hopelessSuicidal ideas Mood swingsGetting irritated easilyFeeling sad with bouts of crying without reasonHighly anxiousFeeling of despairSleep disturbances due to hot flashes or night sweats

