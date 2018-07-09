medindia
Very First Recommendations to Assess and Treat Perimenopausal Depression
  1. Medindia
  2. Health In Focus

Very First Recommendations to Assess and Treat Perimenopausal Depression

Written by Dr. Lakshmi Venkataraman
Article Reviewed by The Medindia Medical Review Team on September 7, 2018 at 3:10 PM
Health In Focus
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Highlights:
  • Perimenopause is the three- to four-year period immediately before menopause when menses become irregular and finally cease, as well as the year after the last menstrual period
  • Perimenopause is a vulnerable time in a woman's life with increased risk of developing serious mental health issues such as depression; currently there is a lack of proper clinical recommendations
  • First ever guidelines to evaluate and treat perimenopausal depression in women drafted by the collective efforts of three clinical organizations; these have been published recently to help practising doctors diagnose and treat the condition better

Need for Guidelines to Treat Perimenopausal Depression

Mental health issues during the perimenopausal period are quite common and currently there are no established guidelines to help clinicians assess and treat women during this vulnerable phase in their life, and the condition often remains undiagnosed or under diagnosed.
Very First Recommendations to Assess and Treat Perimenopausal Depression

To fill this gaping hole, a team of doctors convened by the North American Menopause Society and the National Network on Depression Centers Women and Mood Disorders Task Group, and endorsed by the International Menopause Society have drawn up guidelines and recommendations which are published simultaneously in two journals namely Menopause and the Journal of Women's Health.

"The reason these guidelines are needed is because depression during the perimenopausal phase can occur along with menopausal symptoms, and these two sets of symptoms are hard to tease apart, which makes it difficult for clinicians to appropriately treat these women," said Dr. Pauline Maki, professor of psychology and psychiatry in the University of Illinois at Chicago College of Medicine and co-lead author of the new guidelines. "Many women experience a new onset of depressive symptoms. If there is underlying low-level depression to begin with, perimenopause can increase the intensity of depressive symptoms."

Perimenopausal Depression - Key Observations and Recommendations

The two co-lead authors Dr. Pauline Maki, professor of psychology and psychiatry in the University of Illinois at Chicago College of Medicine and Dr. Susan Kornstein, professor of psychiatry and obstetrics & gynecology at Virginia Commonwealth University and their panel of doctors made the following important observations about perimenopausal depression.
  • Perimenopausal period is a vulnerable period when a woman can have depressive symptoms or even suffer a major depressive episode
  • The risk for depressive symptoms is increased in women during perimenopause even without a previous depression
  • Symptoms of perimenopause such as hot flashes, night sweats, sleep disturbances, weight gain, and tiredness can overlap with depressive symptoms, making the diagnosis difficult
  • Additional stressors that can affect mood include caring for aging parents as well as kids, career and relationship demands, body changes due to aging process and illness in the family
  • Major depressive episodes during perimenopause should be treated with antidepressants, cognitive behavioral therapy and other psychotherapies
  • Sleep disturbances and night sweats have to be addressed when treating menopause-related depression
  • Estrogen therapy is not helpful in treating major depressive disorders in postmenopausal women
  • Hormonal contraceptives may reduce symptoms of depression in women during perimenopause; presence of job and family stressors may benefit from psychotherapy and counseling
  • There is not enough evidence on the benefits of herbal remedies or alternative systems of medicines to treat perimenopause associated depressive symptoms
Symptoms and Signs of Depression to be Aware of

Major Depression SymptomsDepression Associated with Perimenopause
Tiredness and feeling listlessLoss of interest in activities previously enjoyedReduced alertness and slow to respond to situationsLack of focus and attentionFeeling worthless and hopelessSuicidal ideasMood swingsGetting irritated easilyFeeling sad with bouts of crying without reasonHighly anxiousFeeling of despairSleep disturbances due to hot flashes or night sweats

Conclusion

According to Maki, "Perimenopause is a window of vulnerability for the development of both depressive symptoms and major depressive episodes. It is important for women and their health care providers to recognize that these symptoms are common during perimenopause and can be treated."

References:
  1. First-ever guidelines for detecting, treating perimenopausal depression - (https://17ok.org/health/guidelines-detecting-treating-perimenopausal-depression-20860220)
  2. Menopausal - (https://www.mayoclinic.org/diseases-conditions/menopause/diagnosis-treatment/drc-20353401)


Source-Medindia

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Drug - Food Interactions

Drug - Food Interactions

Indian Medical Journals

Indian Medical Journals

Iron Intake Calculator

Iron Intake Calculator

Recommended Reading

Perimenopause

Perimenopause

Perimenopause is a transition phase that lasts until menopause. The low estrogen levels during this phase cause irregular periods and early menopause symptoms such as hot flashes. This phase may last from a few months to years.

Depression

Depression

Encyclopedia section of medindia gives general info about Depression

Estradiol Therapy After Menopause Relieves Effects of Stress on Working Memory

Estradiol Therapy After Menopause Relieves Effects of Stress on Working Memory

Hormone replacement therapy may be beneficial in some women as it lowers stress and its effects on memory, says study.

Teen Trauma Increases Risk of Depression During Menopause

Teen Trauma Increases Risk of Depression During Menopause

Women who have experienced adverse events during childhood and adolescence face increased risk of suffering from depression during menopause.

Andropause / Male Menopause

Andropause / Male Menopause

Andropause or male menopause causing low libido in a man is due to decreasing level of male hormones, like testosterone. Symptoms of andropause are depression, irritability.

Bereavement

Bereavement

Bereavement is a word used to denote grief, pain and sadness following the loss of a loved one.

Dealing with Menopause symptoms through lifestyle changes

Dealing with Menopause symptoms through lifestyle changes

You can deal with menopause symptoms such as hot flashes, weight gain and forgetfulness by making simple lifestyle changes.

Holistic Management for Depression

Holistic Management for Depression

Depression is a common disorder and many worldwide suffer from depression. Early recognition of symptoms and signs of depression can help in taking a holistic approach to the management of depression.

Pregnancy and Complications

Pregnancy and Complications

In-depth guide for expecting mothers to overcome health complications related to early or late pregnancy. Anemia, urinary infection, diabetes, premature labor to name a few.

Tired All The Time

Tired All The Time

Tired All The Time (TATT) syndrome is not only about feeling of tired, however there are a host of other symptoms. Diabetes and food intolerance trigger TATT.

Tourette Syndrome

Tourette Syndrome

Tourette syndrome (TS) is a neurological disorder wherein the affected person makes repetitive and stereotyped involuntary movements, or noises, called tics.

More News on:

Adolescence Depression Depression Stress Relief Through Alternative Medicine Andropause / Male Menopause Pregnancy and Complications Bereavement Holistic Management for Depression Tourette Syndrome Dealing with Menopause symptoms through lifestyle changes Tired All The Time 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Hobbies that Help You Deal with Stress

Hobbies that Help You Deal with Stress

Stress is a part of everyone's routine life, but too much stress can take a toll on your body and ...

 Li-Fraumeni Syndrome (LFS) / Rare Cancer Predisposition Syndrome

Li-Fraumeni Syndrome (LFS) / Rare Cancer Predisposition Syndrome

Li Fraumeni syndrome is a rare inherited condition with a predisposition to develop many cancers, ...

 Von Hippel-Lindau Disease / Rare Genetic Disorder

Von Hippel-Lindau Disease / Rare Genetic Disorder

Von Hippel-Lindau Disease (VHL) or Von Hippel-Lindau Syndrome is a rare genetic disorder caused by ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive