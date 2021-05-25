Students launch new Initiative With Leftover COVID-19 Medicines

‘New campaign is aimed at the mobilisation by steering the collective consciousness of the society. It is time for us to stop looking at governments and take responsibility for the well-being of the people.’ Read More..

"One of our faculties lost a family member due to-non availability of Remdesivir injection that the doctors wanted. This got us thinking about the plight of those struggling to breathe without access to medicines," says Preeti M Surya, HOD, Journalism and Mass Communication, who is spearheading the campaign."Our campaign project is aimed at the grassroot mobilisation by steering the collective consciousness of the society. It is time for us to stop looking at governments and take responsibility for the well-being of the people in our immediate space," Surya added.Anoushka Sapra, Club President, said not only will they collect Covid medicines but will also ensure that the collected medicines reach those in dire need. "We cannot sit back and watch people die. There are days when our families are getting as many as five news of deaths." says Sapra.Source: IANS