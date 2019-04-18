medindia
Perfect Skin and Hair Care Tips for This Summer

by Adeline Dorcas on  April 18, 2019 at 3:44 PM Lifestyle News
Hot summer weather can wreak havoc on your sensitive skin and flawless hair. As summer heats up, your usual skin care and hair care regimen may not be quite enough to protect your skin and hair. So, follow these simple summer tips and keep yourself fresh and cool in this scorching heat.
With the switch in season from a colder to a warmer climate, it is crucial to change your hair care and skincare routine.

Gunjan Jain, National Educational Manager, Cheryl's Cosmeceuticals, on skincare tips:

  • Hydration is the key: It is essential to drink plenty of water and keep hydrating ourselves as water flushes out the toxins and keeps our skin glowing. It's wise to carry a moisturizer and home-made flavored water in your bag and keep hydrating your skin and body throughout the day.
  • Sunblock is a must: Never step out of the house without applying a good sunblock with the right SPF value. While most of us are aware of the importance of sunblock, it is equally important to use the right amount of the product. Apply sunblock at least 15-20 minutes before you step outside, and if needed keep reapplying the product. It is advisable to apply sunblock every day even if you are at home as sun rays enter our home as well.
  • In-salon Treatments: You can also go an extra mile by getting an anti-dullness or a de-tanning facial done once in a month to help your skin fight the summer heat in a better way. Giving our skin extra nourishment to reduce the dryness or decrease the tan can be extremely helpful.
  • Exfoliation: It helps in removing the dead skin cells that can damage your skin texture and give you an even skin tone. Cleaning the skin regularly with a hydrating face wash and exfoliator is a must. Cleansing and refreshing the skin are important during summer to remove sweat and oil deposits.

Haircare tips by Melroy Dickson, General Manager, Education, MATRIX India.

  • Avoid using Heat Tools: The summer heat tends to make your hair sweaty, and the humidity makes it frizzy. Thus, you should avoid using heat styling products like hair iron or the blow dryer in summer as they add to the heat. Instead use styling products like gels, waxes or sprays to style your hair.
  • Use Hair Hydrating and Frizzy Controlling Products: Summer also makes your hair very dry and frizzy. Using the right products with ingredients that can help nourish the dry and frizzy hair by providing it with moisture is important. Also use serums and leave-ins that further help in dealing with the frizz, protect from humidity and provide that extra boost of nourishment.
  • Shampoo and Condition: Washing your hair every day in the summer can be a problem as it makes your scalp dry and leads to loss of moisture. In this situation, do not forget to condition; it is a crucial step to maintain the health of the hair. Also, avoid washing your hair with hot water as that increases the heat and damages your hair.
  • Experiment with Color: Summer calls for new hair trends and colors. So next time you plan a visit to the salon, ask the stylist for the hottest new hair color trends.


Source: IANS

