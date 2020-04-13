by Ramya Rachamanti on  April 13, 2020 at 7:46 PM Drug News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

People Buying Paracetamol Will Now be Identified
Kanpur administration has directed all pharmacies to register the name, address and contact number of people buying paracetamol or medicines for cough, cold and fever or breathing problems.

According to the new decision, if anyone suffering from fever, cough or cold purchases paracetamol tablets, the administration will commence their tracking because they could be a suspected case of coronavirus.

Directives in this regard have been issued by the divisional commissioner Dr Sudhir M. Bobde.


The rules will apply to all six districts in the Kanpur division.

The administration will track the purchasers with the help of health department. If anyone appears to be a suspected patient, they will be tested and quarantined at their home.

Besides medical stores, doctors too have been asked to prepare a record of any patient showing Corona symptoms, and provide the details to the health department.



Source: IANS

Recommended Reading

Headache / Cephalgia
A headache literally means 'pain in the head'. It is a common complaint that may occur frequently in some
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

Find a Hospital

Find a Hospital

Diaphragmatic Hernia

Diaphragmatic Hernia

Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants

Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants